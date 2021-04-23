Mamta didn’t take part within the assembly with the Leader Ministers of the Middle on Kovid-19

West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee didn’t attend the assembly of the Leader Ministers of the states with Top Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in regards to the standing of Kovid-19. Resources instructed about this. Additionally Learn – PM Modi expresses displeasure at reside inside assembly, CM Kejriwal apologizes later

Resources mentioned that Leader Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay represented the state within the assessment assembly to be held via video convention.

Banerjee didn't attend such conferences previous as she was once busy campaigning for the present meeting elections within the state.

An professional mentioned that the West Bengal executive has constituted a six-member apex job pressure underneath the management of Bandopadhyay to observe and observe the process of coordinators in view of the placement of Kovid-19 within the state.

The collection of corona virus instances within the state until Thursday was once 7,00,904 and the collection of deaths was once 10,766.