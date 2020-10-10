Mamta government surrounded by dragging hair of Sikh security personnel, Gurudwara committee president demanded immediate action

new Delhi: Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, has taken serious notice of the incident of a Sikh being dragged down by hair in Kolkata and told West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that the police officers responsible for the incident Action should be taken immediately by filing a case against him. Also Read – Governor Dhankar’s warning to Mamata government, ‘If the Constitution is not protected in Bengal, action will be taken’

In a statement issued here, Sirsa said that on Thursday in Kolkata where Sikh Balwinder Singh was beaten up by West Bengal Police, took off his turban, pulled and humiliated by hair, it is a very shameful and tragic incident. He said that this incident has hurt the hearts of Sikhs all over the world. We were deeply hurt after watching the video.

Sirsa reminds Mamta Banerjee that this is the same Dastar that Guru Gobind Singh ji gave us by sacrificing four sons, it is the same Dastar that Bhagat Singh wore while hanging the noose for India's independence and this is the same Dastar Wearing Jagjit Singh Arora, he surrendered 90 thousand Pakistani soldiers.

The concerned person was carrying firearms in yesterday’s protest. The Pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued, without any attempt to do so by our officer (visible in the video attached). It is never our intention to hurt the sentiments of any community (1/2) pic.twitter.com/aE8UgN36W5 – West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) October 9, 2020

He told Mamta that your police should disrespect this handicap like this, it is not bad for us. He demanded that action should be taken against the guilty police officers by immediately registering a case under section 295A and Balwinder Singh should be released from jail immediately.

He said that if Mamata Banerjee did not take this action, then Sikhs would be forced to fight on this issue. Sirsa also said that it is surprising what the Sikhs had to give justice, but rather he has been sent to the police custody of three days, which is a shameful act.