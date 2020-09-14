Mamta government’s big announcement; Brahmin priests will get monthly allowance and free accommodation in West Bengal

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 and free accommodation for over 8,000 poor Sanatan Brahmin priests in the state. This decision has been made before the state assembly elections to be held in 2021. Also Read – Anarchy in Bengal has reached a peak, Mamata’s rule is no guarantee for women’s safety: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Banerjee said, “We had earlier given land to the Sanatan Brahmin sect to set up an academy in Kolaghat. Many priests of this sect are financially weak. We have decided to provide them an allowance of Rs 1,000 per month and help them by providing free accommodation under the housing scheme of the state government. ” Also Read – JP Nadda’s scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee, said – West Bengal government ‘anti-humanism’, to be overthrown in next election

He congratulated the people on Hindi Day and said that his government respects all languages ​​and there is no bias on linguistic grounds. “We respect all languages,” he told reporters. We have decided to establish a new Hindi Academy. We have also decided to establish a Dalit Sahitya Akademi. The language of Dalits has influence on Bengali language. ” Also Read – JEE Exam 2020: 75% students in Bengal could not give JEE exam, Mamta held the ‘arrogance’ of central government responsible

(input language)