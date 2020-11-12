Mamta’s minister Shubhendu Adhikari showed attitude, will 4 TMC ministers join BJP?

Calcination: Political heat has intensified these days in West Bengal. Reports of rebellion and estrangement have been coming inside the Trinamool Congress. There were also reports of bombings and shootings among TMC workers in the past. In such a situation, after the BJP’s victory in Bihar, Bengal is next. Because something is not going well these days in Mamta Banerjee’s party TMC in Bengal. If sources are to be believed, Mamata Banerjee’s big setback may come before the West Bengal assembly elections. Also Read – Bihar MLC Election 2020: BJP won from Patna, Manjhi-Sushil met Nitish, intensified politics in Bihar, know LIVE Updates

If sources are to be believed, TMC's Subhendu officer has shown strong stance to Mamta Banerjee. He did not even attend the TMC's cabinet meeting. In such a situation political agitation has intensified and there are apprehensions that Mamata Banerjee's cabinet minister Shubhendu Adhikari may break ties with TMC and join BJP. Please tell Shubhendu is one of the most trusted leaders of Mamta Banerjee.

According to the news, not only Shubhendu officer but other three ministers Gautam Deb, Ravindra Ghosh and Rajiv Banerjee were also absent in the meeting of the Bengal cabinet. In such a situation, this discussion has intensified that these leaders can rebel from the party and choose the path of BJP. Let us know that recently Amit Shah had visited Bengal and had targeted 200 plus seats. At the same time, two factions have split inside the TMC party. For this reason, apprehensions are growing that Mamata didi may get a big shock before the elections.