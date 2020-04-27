General News

Man arrested with 30 phones in cycling shorts after rock gig

Dutch police obtained to the underside of cell phone thefts at a rock live performance after they discovered a person with 30 mobiles in his cycling shorts.

The suspected pickpocket is a 34-year-old man, believed to be in a roving gang of thieves, police say.

He was stopped after rock followers alerted police, who then blocked the exits.

Additional police went to the Sum 41 live performance in Amsterdam-Zuidoost after a tip-off from Belgian police. Fifty mobiles had been stolen at a Sum 41 gig in Antwerp.

It isn’t but clear if the suspect – a Romanian nationwide – had accomplices on the Canadian band’s Amsterdam live performance, which passed off on 21 January.

