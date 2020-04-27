Man arrested with 30 phones in cycling shorts after rock gig

Picture copyright

The shorts discovered to be stuffed with cell phones





Dutch police obtained to the underside of cell phone thefts at a rock live performance after they discovered a person with 30 mobiles in his cycling shorts.

The suspected pickpocket is a 34-year-old man, believed to be in a roving gang of thieves, police say.

He was stopped after rock followers alerted police, who then blocked the exits.

Additional police went to the Sum 41 live performance in Amsterdam-Zuidoost after a tip-off from Belgian police. Fifty mobiles had been stolen at a Sum 41 gig in Antwerp.

Dutch police launched this picture of the stolen phones





It isn’t but clear if the suspect – a Romanian nationwide – had accomplices on the Canadian band’s Amsterdam live performance, which passed off on 21 January.