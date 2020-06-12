Man Files For Trademark To Use George Floyd’s Name in Film and TV – Variety

A person named Munemo Mushonga has filed a trademark software to make use of George Floyd’s identify for the manufacturing of movie and tv, in accordance with the USA Patent and Trademark Workplace database.

As seen in the database, Mushonga filed the appliance on June 5 for the aim of “manufacturing and distribution of tv reveals and films.” Though the appliance lists Mushonga’s place of residence as Rhode Island, the road deal with listed is in Miami, Fla., the place it seems to be related to a building firm. No additional data is given relating to his particular plans in utilizing Floyd’s identify.

Mushonga has no identified connection to the TV and movie trade nor to Floyd’s household. TMZ claims to have spoken to Mushonga, however reported that he wouldn’t give them any particulars as to why he filed the appliance or what he plans to do if the trademark is accredited.

In keeping with the USPTO, in order to trademark one other dwelling particular person’s identify, written consent is required from the particular person in query. Since Floyd is useless, it’s unclear if this rule nonetheless applies or if Mushonga would want consent from Floyd’s members of the family. Nevertheless, USPTO additionally states that if the particular person in query is deceased and of public notoriety, that might be adequate grounds for the trademark software to be refused.

Mushonga seems to be planning to capitalize on the nationwide outcry and protests which have occurred after Floyd’s wrongful dying by the hands of Minneapolis law enforcement officials on Could 25. The motion has reached throughout all industries, particularly calling on leisure to incorporate higher illustration of Black voices each on and off display.