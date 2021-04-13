‘Man From Toronto’ Set for MLK Weekend 2022

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson’s “Man From Toronto” is ready for an early 2022 launch.

Hart, Harrelson, and Kaley Cuoco star within the action-comedy from Columbia Photos, which can open on Jan. 14, 2022.

The movie revolves round a case of a mistaken id after the world’s deadliest murderer, often known as the “Man from Toronto,” (Harrelson) and a stranger, performed by Hart, run into one another at an Airbnb. Chaos quickly follows because the murderer’s world comes crashing down on Hart.

Rounding out the movie’s solid are Ellen Barkin, Jasmine Mathews, Melanie Liburd, Pierson Fode, Lela Loren, Alejandro De Hoyos and Tomohisa Yamashita.

Patrick Hughes, who helmed the action-comedy “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, directed the mission. Robbie Fox wrote the script, from a narrative by Fox and Jason Blumenthal. Blumenthal additionally produced the movie together with Todd Black and Steve Tisch, his companions at Escape Artists.

Earlier than filming started final spring, Harrelson changed Jason Statham within the action-comedy. After he was solid within the position, each Harrelson and Hart took to social media to sing their co-star’s praises.

“So grateful for the alternatives which have come my manner,” Hart posted. “Been a fan of this mans work for years….now he’s my Co Star!!!! God is nice…. #Blessed #ManFromToronto #ComingSoon”

Harrelson echoed his sentiments, writing, “I can’t inform you what a pleasure it’s to work with this extremely humorous, gifted, superb fellow… I’ve admired him for a very long time and it’s so cool to get to see him do his factor up shut. That is maybe my most troublesome position as a result of I’ve to maintain a straight face and act like I’m not wildly amused when he does issues no human couldn’t chuckle at.”

The action-packed manufacturing wrapped in December 2020, with the movie’s launch initially scheduled for fall 2021. Because of the many shifts within the theatrical launch calendar because of the continuing pandemic, “Man From Toronto” will now arrive over the Martin Luther King, Jr. vacation weekend in 2022.