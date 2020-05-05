Man, I Hope The Boys’ Season 3 Rumors Are True

Provided that Season 2 of The Boys was ordered by Amazon earlier than the primary season premiere, the report from The Cinema Spot that the present has already been renewed for a 3rd season would not come throughout as too outlandish. The Boys generated numerous buzz with its first season, and the second season has been hyped for months. Would an early renewal for an additional batch of episodes (with a brand new character already within the combine for Season 2) be so shocking? There are some feedback from the Boys boss that might assist the rumored renewal.