Man Like Mobeen Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

An forthcoming British comedy-drama television shows called Man Like Mobeen Season 5. This upcoming program was designed by Andy Milligan and Guz Khan. Birmingham's Small Heath serves as the setting for the Man Like Mobeen tale.

It chronicles the Mobeen’s efforts to put his criminal past behind him as he spends time with his friends Nate and Eight and raises her younger sister, Aqsa, with the help of his parents.

On December 17, 2017, the first season debuted. On February 6, 2019, Man Like Mobeen’s second season was made available.

Filming for the British comedy-drama television series Man Like Mobeen takes place in a flourishing area of Birmingham.

The sitcom, which was established by Andy Milligan with Guz Khan, centers on Mobeen, the main character.

Fans of Man Like Mobeen Season 5 can anticipate brand-new episodes that explore Mobeen’s adventures as he makes his way through life with his buddies Nate and Eight.

Mobeen makes an effort to steer clear of his criminal past as he assumes the position of younger sister Aqsa's caregiver while their parents are abroad.

Man Like Mobeen Season 5 Release Date

Man Like Mobeen’s first season was announced and began on December 17, 2017. There were four episodes in all.

In the next years, the remaining seasons will be made available. On February 6, 2019, Man Like Mobeen’s second season was made available.

Sadly, the question whether or not Man Like Mobeen will be back for a fifth season is still open. Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required.

Additionally, the show’s production company has not yet given it the go-ahead in writing. However, the show’s writers have indicated a desire for a fifth season as well as prospective storylines.

Man Like Mobeen Season 5 Cast

Guz Khan as Mobeen Deen: A reformed former drug dealer raising his younger sister and trying to improve his community.

Tolu Ogunmefun as Nate: Mobeen’s best friend and advocate.

Tez Ilyas (series 1-3) as Arslan “Eight” Mughal: Mobeen and Nate’s close friend, part of the chosen family to Aqsa.

Dúaa Karim as Aqsa: Mobeen’s younger sister, often exasperated with him but loves and looks up to him.

Mark Silcox as Uncle Shady: a sadistic and outspoken figure in the local community, but close ally to Mobeen and co.

Perry Fitzpatrick as Officer Harper: a police officer who comes into frequent contact with Mobeen

Salman Akhtar (series 1 and 4) as Officer Sajid: a former classmate of Mobeen.

Asheq Akhtar (series 1 and 3) as Uncle Ahmed.

David Avery (series 2-3) as Cal: a childhood friend of Mobeen.

Art Malik (series 3-4) as Uncle Khan: a drug kingpin of Small Heath.

Jaykae (series 2) as Azaar: a local gangster.

Aimee-Ffion Edwards (series 2) as Miss Aitken: Aqsa’s English teacher.

Nikesh Patel (series 3) as Naveed: Uncle Khan’s nephew.

Kane Brown (series 3) as the Hood Whisperer

Janice Connolly (series 4) as Governor Burn

Yousef Kerkour (series 4) as Megalodon.

Specs Gonzalez (series 4) as Chippy: Officer Sajid’s cousin and an accomplice to Megalodon.

Al Roberts (series 4) as Memory Stick

Hussina Raja (series 4) as Nida

Man Like Mobeen Season 5 Plot

A fifth season of the show has not been ordered by Netflix. Since there aren’t many facts available about Man Like Mobeen’s fifth season, we can only speculate about the plot.

However, we may anticipate that the tale will continue where it left off during the previous season in the following season.

As implied by its name, the series follows the exploits of Mobeen, an elder brother who is a model citizen and exceedingly responsible.

As actor Guz Khan has become a very mature, well-wetted man who understands how to craft jokes and deliver them, it was believed that his character would remain the same.

By striving to navigate around his everyday living, where his culture and nation mix, the serial makes things worse for her. Because the man is a Muslim who is not affluent, he is always the target of bigotry.

There’s never a lack of comedy or skillful line delivery throughout the whole series. There were never any problems during the whole series since individuals were so true to life and the situations were handled so beautifully.

The main subject of Man Like Mobeen is Mobeen, a young Muslim who lives in Birmingham. The program carefully examines Mobeen’s path as he assumes custody of his 15-year-old sister Aqsa.

It explores his relationships, struggles, and difficulties as a Pakistani Muslim. Mobeen tries to maintain a modest Muslim lifestyle while still fostering his sister’s potential for a better future as he makes his way through life.

In addition, he struggles to keep his history as an illicit drug trader a secret since he wants to put that difficult period of his life in the past.

Mobeen and Nate experience new difficulties and surprising occurrences as they negotiate life outside of their prior situations. These struggles put to the test their desires for a calm life.

The season provides a look into their humorous adventures while promising a lovely combination of comedy and diversity.

The program also offers compelling narrative that draws viewers in on a more profound level.

Fans may anticipate the return of well-known characters in the future season, but they should also be ready for a slew of brand-new difficulties.