Man Named Tupac Shakur Applied For Unemployment, It Didn’t Go Well

Unemployment functions being filed below pretend names might certainly be an issue in Kentucky, however on this case, Governor Andy Beshear picked the mistaken particular person to make use of for example. It’s additionally price mentioning that this Tupac Shakur legally modified his identify in 1998, two years after the movie star Tupac Shakur was gunned down. Nonetheless, he didn’t do it as a result of he was a fan of the rapper, however as a result of he had change into a working towards Muslim within the early ‘90s after his non secular father handed away, selecting Shakur as a result of it means “grateful to God” in Arabic.