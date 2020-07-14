Man Of Steel Fan Poster Welcomes Brainiac To The DCEU

Lots has occurred since Man of Steel launched in 2013. Surprise Lady and Aquaman are getting sequels, with Surprise Lady 1984 set to launch this yr. Batman is getting a reboot, The Flash film continues to be in improvement, however what about Superman? Effectively, a DC fan has one imaginative and prescient for what a Man of Steel 2 may appear to be, and it contains Brainiac within the DCEU.