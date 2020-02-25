Man Utd v Club Brugge preview: Watch Europa League on TV, live stream, prediction

Manchester United face a difficult take a look at within the Europa League this week as Club Brugge’s energetic stars roll as much as Outdated Trafford.

The Purple Devils have been held to a 1-1 attract Belgium final week as the house aspect put on a energetic show to make life robust Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s males.

United gained’t be panicking forward of the return leg although, with an away objective tucked within the bag and their kind enhancing throughout all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes is having fun with his begin to life in Manchester after recording two assists and a objective in his two Premier League appearances since his debut.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing you might want to learn about tips on how to watch the Man Utd v Club Brugge recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Man Utd v Club Brugge?

Man Utd v Club Brugge will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 27th February 2020.

Methods to watch Man Utd v Club Brugge on TV

The sport will probably be proven live on BT Sport 2 from 7:30pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15.00 per 30 days. You possibly can add the ‘Huge Sport’ bundle for £40 per 30 days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV move.

Methods to live stream Man Utd v Club Brugge on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers can even stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

United have had detractors all season, and there’s a lot to criticise with how the membership has operated on and off the sector.

Nonetheless… whisper it quietly… They’re truly shaping as much as have a really first rate season.

United are unbeaten in six throughout all competitions – with 4 wins and 5 clear sheets in that point – whereas they sit fifth within the desk and with a powerful shot at progressing within the Europa League.

A tidy 1-Zero win would go well with them all the way down to the bottom, however with their attacking stars discovering their ft, it may very well be extra snug.

Prediction: Man Utd 2-0 Club Brugge