Man Utd’s season so far – everything to know ahead of the restart

Manchester United began to silence the quite a few – and vocal – scoffers earlier than the lockdown, and can merely hope to choose up the place they left off.

The Crimson Devils have been in turmoil since, nicely, the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson as boss in 2013, however could have hit some of their lowest ebbs throughout a transitional interval beneath Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Deadwood has been steadily moved on, younger stars have been acquired or promoted internally, and a new-look United seems to be on the rise.

United have been unbeaten in 10 video games throughout all competitions prior to the unceremonious pause in the marketing campaign and whereas cracks stay, Solskjaer was proving himself as succesful of digging his facet out of the mire.

They continue to be in the hunt for a Champions League place with Chelsea a mere three factors ahead of them, however can they resume their scientific type in the ultimate 9 Premier League fixtures?

Man Utd in 2019/20

Place: fifth

Supervisor: Ole Gunnar Solskjær

High scorer: Marcus Rashford (14 targets)

Most assists: Daniel James (6 assists)

Premier League groups will likely be divided as to whether or not the lockdown was a blessing in disguise or unwelcome halt to their season.

Many will recognize the relaxation and recuperation time, some could have cursed their luck after lastly constructing a head of steam.

Man Utd? They’ll be torn between the two. Their run of 5 wins in six video games with only one objective conceded and 19 scored got here to an abrupt finish, however Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba are again.

We merely can not underestimate the affect Pogba may have on this facet. A match and centered Pogba, alongside gritty employee Scott McTominay and inventive wizard Bruno Fernandes, with the tempo of Rasford and Anthony Martial going ahead may very well be electrifying.

There are lots of causes to be excited as a United fan. They may very well be the crew to watch throughout this restart interval.

