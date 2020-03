Judge says Kingsley Corbett, 27, was as soon as now not remorseful for 2018 crime that introduced on nationwide outrage

The individual chargeable for the 2018 rape of a two-year-old girl in a Northern Territory outback the city that introduced on nationwide outrage has been jailed for 13 years.

The rape of the lady in February 2018 was as soon as a flashpoint for city of Tennant Creek and the safety of its children.

Proceed learning…