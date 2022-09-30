“Manage your Digital Kit with us and we’ll give you an iPhone”: when digitization plans don’t digitize

In December 2021, the Government of Spain announced the call for the so-called ‘Digital Kit’, as part of a digitization plan endowed with a budget of 3,067 million euros until 2023 and focused on SMEs and freelancers being able to apply for public aid to ‘go digital’; that is, improve your web and social media presence, your software and your cybersecurity tools.

Only 2.4% of SMEs and 2.1% of the self-employed, according to KPMG, submitted applications (a total of 68,000 until the beginning of August, of which 21,000 were granted), so, After that call, an extension of the term was announced6 months, from last September 15.

However, everything indicates that a poor approach to this ambitious plan runs the risk of being translated into anything, except in what is usually understood by ‘digitalization‘. And it is that, given that the Government’s wish is that almost any company can access this aid, the requirements of the same are sadly weak.

In the first place, a large part of the application process for the Digital Bonus is determined by a digital self-diagnosis test that evaluates the “digital maturity” of the company, made up of 13 questions that are answered in 10 minutes. This ‘maturity’ is measured based on questions such as “What is the maximum contracted download speed of your Internet connection?”, or “Does your organization have a profile on a social network?”. The program has more specialized tests, it is true, but they are optional.

intermediaries, incentives and iPhones

There is another problem with the Digital Kit: the figure of the ‘digitizing agent’. And it is that these aids are not received directly from the Admón. Public, if not that they work as a kind of ‘discount voucher’ to contract certain services and acquire certain products. The company supplying them, which must be one of the 9,300 registered in the program, will be your ‘digitizer agent’: thus, The obligation to carry out the justification procedures will fall on her, and she will be the one who receives the final payment of the bonus..

Unfortunately, another effect derived from this Plan is that many companies have stopped contracting certain digital services if their provider is not registered as a ‘digitizing agent’: “If it doesn’t help me, I’m not interested”

But that means there are companies processing grants worth €2,000 – €6,000 and who, in return, perform services with a lower value or that are simply unrelated to the declared objectives of the Digitization Plan. The latter is possible, of course, because there are SMEs and freelancers with no real interest in digitization, who simply sign up in search of ‘easy money’.

Thus, ‘hunger and the desire to eat’ come together and we find digitizing agents whose services are summarized, in “sign up with us and we’ll give you an iPhone”. It is not a joke; The following text corresponds to the list of questions and answers on the Abancode website, one of those digitizing agents:

This is how the funds from the Digital Kit will be spent: on iPhones to finance the acquisition of SMEs that are not interested in digitizing them, but do want a free iPhone.

However, it would be comfortable to stay with the speech of “what a scam that they sell you an iPhone as ‘digitization'” and with “they sneak in anything as ‘digitization’, if you want an iPhone buy it, that the Digital Voucher is for more important things”. But humans simply respond to incentivesand the incentive, in this case, means that the bases of the Digital Kit admit the acquisition of hardware as one of the motivations for obtaining aid.

