Manage your FIFA 23 team before launch: there is already a date for the Web App and Companion App

Although the game is released on September 30, you can start building your gear earlier.

Looking forward to FIFA 23? Whenever these dates arrive, soccer and video game fans are usually very attentive to when they can start building their Ultimate Team team, the most popular mode of the soccer simulator. EA Sports that allows you to create your dream squad by obtaining player cards.

They allow you to open packs and get coins before launchAlthough the game doesn’t launch until the end of the month, a few days before that you can start managing your team through the Web App and with the Companion App downloading it on mobile devices. And we already have dates for both, as announced by an EA community manager: they will be available from September 21 and September 22 respectively.

To use them, we must log in to the account of our corresponding platform, which will unlock access to both applications. The Web App and the Companion App allow users to get rewards, open packs and accumulate coins by selling items before the launch, although using them you cannot play any type of match.

For the final game, we will have to wait for it to be published on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch (with the Legacy Edition) next september 30, although there will be three days of early access. Electronic Arts has already detailed the main novelties of FUT so that fans of this modality can get an idea of ​​what they can expect and, in addition, the players with the best FIFA 23 rating have been announced, with footballers from teams such as Real Madrid or Barcelona.

