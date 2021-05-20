Manali Manisha Dey (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Manali Manisha Dey (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Manali Manshia Dey is an Indian movie and tv actress. She most commonly works in Bengali motion pictures and TV serials. She made her performing debut within the Bengali movie Kali Aamar Maa in 1999. Later she made her tv debut within the tv serial Neer Bhanga Jhor in 2008. She gained Tele Academy Award of Absolute best Actress for Nakshi Kantha in 2019.

Beginning & Early Lifestyles

Manali Manisha Dey used to be born on sixth Would possibly, 1991 in Picnic Lawn, Kolkata to oldsters Nitai Dey and Manisha Dey however later moved from there. She finished her secondary schooling from Oxford Area, Ballygunge, Kolkata. She had began her performing profession in an overly younger age and was extraordinarily busy. This made her not able to proceed her find out about within the common mode and so, she used to be admitted to Amrit Academy, Kankurgachi, which is a personal open-board college and finished her upper secondary exam.

Bio

Actual Identify Manali Manisha Dey Different Names Manali De Career Actress Date of Beginning 6 Would possibly 1991 Age (as in 2021) 30 Years Beginning Position Kolkata, West Bengal Nationality Indian House The city Kolkata, West Bengal Circle of relatives Mom : Manisha Dey

Father : Nitai Dey

Sister : Now not To be had

Brother : Now not To be had

Husband : Saptak Bhattacharjee (m. 2012-2016)



Abhimanyu Mukherjee (2020-Provide)

Faith Hinduism Cope with Kolkata, West Bengal

Profession

Manali made her performing debut within the Bengali movie Kali Aamar Maa in 1999, the place she performed the position of a kid. She labored in a Bengali tv serial Neer Bhanga Jhor, which used to be aired on Famous person Jalsha and because then she have been a part of many Bengali serials like Mohana, Checkmate, Sokhietc. Manali is not too long ago noticed in Bengali serial Dhulokona as Tuni. The display airs on Famous person Jalsha and talks about Tuni, the care-taker of a middle-class joint relations will get to understand Lalon, the local-car driving force of the similar relations they usually quickly fall in love. Excluding a gorgeous love tale, ‘Dhulokona’ narrates the story of a easy joint-family, its roots, and ideology and the way everyone seems to be essential for it to be known as ‘relations’.

She has additionally been noticed in lots of motion pictures such Rajdhori (2009), Sthaniyo Sangbad (2010), Nimki Fulki(2017), Gotro (2019) and so on.

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty Oxford Area Faculty, Ballygunge School Now not Recognized Tutorial Qualification Graduate Debut Movie : Kali Aamar Maa (1999)



Tv : Neer Bhanga Jhor (2008) Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 5″ Toes Weight 59 Kg Determine Dimension 35-28-35 Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Spare time activities Studying Books and Travelling

Private Lifestyles

Manali Manisha Dey used to be married singer Saptak Bhattacharjee on twenty ninth November, 2012. The couple has divorced in 2016. The duo first met at a fact display the place Saptak used to be a contestant and Manali grew to become up as the fame pass judgement on, from the place friendship and later romance.

On 15 August 2020, Manali married Abhimanyu Mukherjee after courting each and every different for some time. That they had got here nearer whilst running for ‘Nimki Phulki’, which used to be directed via Abhimanyu.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Boyfriends Saptak Bhattacharjee (Singer)



Abhimanyu Mukherjee (Director)

Marriage Date 29 November 2012 (First Marriage)

15 August 2020 (2nd) ((ToI)) Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Web Price Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Manali Manisha Dey used to be born and taken up in Kolkata, West Bengal.

She has performed the position of Devi Shakambari in 12 Mashe 12 Rupe Debibaran, Zee Bangla Mahalaya 2019.

She were given her dancing classes from her mom and Madhumita Roy.

Manali Dey in Anandbazar Patrika Entrance Web page.

She gained The Dadagiri, pouplar Zee Bangla display. It used to be hosted via Sourav Ganguly

She made her first step forward as a type for the Bengali mag Unish-Kuri, whilst sporting on her college existence.

