Manchester battle: United surprised City and accelerated to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

United bought CR7 from Sporting Lisboa in mid-2003 in exchange for 16 million euros (Reuters)

The final stretch of the transfer market promises many movements and negotiations that will last until midnight on August 31, the date on which the transfer window closes. The output of Lionel Messi of the Barcelona al Paris Saint Germain took all the front pages of the newspapers, but there are two new novels that keep all sports fans on the edge of the chair: the possibility that Kylian Mbappé if brands al Real Madrid and an unexpected return from Cristiano Ronaldo a Manchester.

The rumors of leaving Juventus were confirmed in the last hours through their coach, Massimiliano Alegri. “Talking to him yesterday he told me that he has no intention of staying. He has not trained today and that is why he is not called up for tomorrow. I am not disappointed, you have made your choice. He has given his contribution in these three years and now life goes on, as usual. Sivori, Platini, Del Piero and Buffon have passed through Juve, great champions, but Juventus remains and that is the most important thing, ”said the coach at a press conference.

Next stop? Manchester. But when everything seemed to point him towards the City, the United he burst onto the scene and let him know that they intend to sign him.

In the English city, United fans await the return of the Portuguese to the Premier League since mid-2009, when the White House took to CR7 to the Spanish capital. What the supporters of the Red Devils is that they were going to have to snatch it from the hands of their lifelong rival: Josep Guardiola’s City.

Cristiano sounded in the City, but United accelerated and could take him (Photo: Getty Images)

A declaration of Ole Gunnar Solskjær, United manager, opened the doors wide in the last hours. “I did not think that Ronaldo was going to leave Juventus and if there has been speculation this morning, speculation in recent days, of course,” he revealed at a press conference. And he added in this regard: “We have always had good communication, I know that Bruno Fernandes has also been talking to him and he knows how we feel about him and if he was ever going to walk away from Juventus, he knows we are here. I have said many times with speculation that when you are at Manchester United, when you are Messi, when you are Ronaldo, when you are Pogba, you have to read a lot about yourself, so let’s see what happens with Ronaldo. He is a legend of this club “.

While City planned the financial engineering to convince Juventus, in the United picked up the phone on Thursday night and began negotiations with their representative, Jorge Mendes..

On the other side of the path, the City had already started the negotiations and the numbers were beginning to add up, even some Spanish media assured that there was an arrangement of the contract. “Cristiano Ronaldo is at Juventus, he’s a Juventus player. The only thing I can say is that with three or four days in the transfer window, anything can happen. In my personal opinion, there are few players, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi included, who decide where they are going to play. They are the protagonist of the negotiations. Right now, I am delighted with the team we have and we will continue the same, “Pep explained in the last hours at a press conference.

When everything seemed that Ronaldo was dressed in light blue, the versions now indicate that the proximity is with the color red. From one minute to the next, the main candidate to stay with the Portuguese is the club that led him to world stardom: el Manchester United.

Without an official offer at the moment, the parties expedite the negotiations to prosecute the negotiations. CR7 is willing to wear the United colors again and there is even speculation that the contractual offer would extend for two seasons. There is even talk in Europe of a salary of 29 million euros per year. Between now and August 31, Cristiano will have time to define his future, which will undoubtedly be far from Turin.

Manchester United was the club that brought him to world fame (Photo: Getty Images)

