Manchester City bought the figure from Leeds United, who thanked Marcelo Bielsa for the leap in his career: “He is the best I have ever met”

The presentation and first note of Kalvin Phillips as a Manchester City player

This Monday the arrival of the steering wheel was confirmed Kalvin Phillips al Manchester City with a contract of six years and the English published an emotional letter on his social networks in which he said goodbye to the Leeds Unitedthe team that formed it and dedicated a special paragraph to Marcelo Bielsathe Argentine coach who led the team in the promotion to the Premier League achieved in the 2019/2020 season, in which he was one of the pillars of the team.

The 26-year-old midfielder thanked Leeds, the club where he grew up and spent almost his entire life, and remembered Bielsa. “I cannot mention Leeds without mentioning a special person: Marcelo. The best coach I’ve ever met. He was a man who brought the club to life, made the players and everyone involved in the club believe that we were good enough to return to the Premier League after 16 years.. But not only did you give everything to the club, but you also gave me everything I needed to become the person I am today, on and off the pitch.” wrote.

Of enormous display, great technique and one of the best current hits in the Premier League, the Briton was key to that rise of the Elland Road team and in the celebrations he made it clear that he has a special relationship with Bielsa. When they achieved that goal, there was an emotional hug and El Loco told him “Kalvin, damn it, Kalvin! The best, very good (the best, very good)”.

Calvin had a difficult childhood with his father in prison and with whom he spoke on the phone when Leeds returned to the first category of English football, and confessed that from the penitentiary his father sang along with other inmates the Marching on togethercharacteristic song of the fans.

Last month, City agreed to an amount of 42 million pounds (50 million dollars or 48 million euros) with Leeds for the English national team player, who will play at the Etihad stadium after playing 233 games for his hometown club in the last eight seasons. He also had 13 goals and 14 assists.

“I am absolutely delighted to have joined Manchester City. City have once again shown that they are the best club in the country with an incredible team and a coach in Pep Guardiola, rightly considered the best in the world”, the footballer said when the signing was confirmed.

Kalvin wears his new jacket (@ManCityES)

“Being able to play with Pep and learn from him and his coaching staff, as well as being part of such a fantastic team, is a prospect that I am extremely excited about,” he added.

Starting next year, he will join the squad of the current Premier League champion, who also brought in two strikers, the Norwegian Erling Haaland and the Argentine Julian Alvarezwhich will play its last match with River Plate this Wednesday in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

