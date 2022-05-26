Manchester City confirmed that it received proposals to loan Julián Álvarez: the blunt response

Julián Álvarez will not be loaned by Manchester City (Fotobaires)

Much has been said about the future Julian Alvarez in it Manchester City and this Wednesday the CEO of the English club was clear about what they will do with the Argentine striker, who began to say goodbye to River Plate, where he is playing his last matches in the Copa Libertadores. The executive of the British entity was forceful and shattered any type of speculation that the 22-year-old Cordovan would yield.

According to an article in The Sunthe CEO of Manchester City, Ferran Sorianoassured that the Araña will remain in the cast directed by Pep Guardiola and that he has just become champion in the Premier League: “We have had many offers from clubs to loan Julián Álvarez, but he is not going to leave. He will do the preseason with us and he will stay. The Barcelona was not between the interested”.

With this testimony it is confirmed that there were clubs that asked about the Argentine and that they wanted to take him on loan. However, the Argentine national team player will join the Ciudadanos squad and will start working alongside the brilliant Erling Haalandwho was also incorporated after playing three seasons in the Borussia Dortmund.

The Spider receives the embrace of his companions. He scored again in the match against Alianza Lima, the last of the Libertadores group stage (REUTERS / Agustín Marcarian)

Guardiola himself had warned that wants to get rid of the still millionaire gunner. “If we hire him, it’s for us and if we hire him, it’s because he has the potential to play with us, to be a scandalous ‘9’ and that when it is in the goal it smells like a goal and the goal is worth a lot of money, and it cost money, and what players are paid for in Europe. They saw it as an option now and as an opportunity for the future. Next season will be in preseason, for sure. I learn from the players and I want to see him on the pitch, with his teammates, with what we want to do. If we are not convinced of this, we would not have signed. If not we would have the money in the bank and see what we would do with it. Let’s see, from South America to Europe, it may cost more, but we have exceptional reports of the boy and in the end he has that feeling of short space, of how he defines, it is very difficult to find, “said the coach in an interview with Telemundo Sports.

Alvarez’s arrival, along with Haaland, could mean bad news for one of the three strikers entering the final 12 months of their contracts at the Etihad. Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling y Riyad Mahrez they are waiting to see if City will offer them new offers or listen to offers for them this off-season. Brazilian star Jesus, 25, appears to be the most likely to break through in pre-season, with Arsenal and Tottenham among a slew of clubs looking to sign him.

Álvarez exploded in 2021 after the coach of the Argentine national team, Lionel Scaloni, summoned him for the two qualifying matches prior to the Copa América and then had his continuity in the squad that won the South American national team title in Brazil. That month and a half, together with Lionel Messi and the rest of the national team figures, they fired him up. He later shone in the Professional League that crowned River Plate in which he was a top scorer, with 18 goals (none from penalties) in 25 games.

KEEP READING

“This club was always ahead of its time”: River’s emotional video for its 121 years

Unexpected turn after Riquelme’s claim: how many “finals” do they owe to Boca Juniors and River Plate and the chance of a Superclásico crossing

31 historical pearls of River Plate on its 121st birthday