Manchester City confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland

When there is still more than a month left for the start of the European pass market, Manchester City has made the first big signing. The English club confirmed on its social networks this Thursday that it has reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for what Erling Haaland wear the light blue shirt next season.

“Manchester City can confirm that We have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the club on July 1, 2022. The transfer is still subject to the club finalizing the terms with the player, ”says the brief letter.

At just 21 years old, the Norwegian gunner is called to be one of the heirs of the dynasty of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, because that is how his numbers mark him. In his short career he has already scored 134 goals in just 181 games and his records surpass those of any star at his age. To have notion, no footballer in history had scored 20 goals in the Champions League as fast as him. He only needed 14 games to reach that figure in 2021, while Cristiano Ronaldo he needed 56 games to reach that figure, Lionel Messi 40, Robert Lewandowski, 36 y Harry Kane24.

This week, Fabrizio Romano, the journalist specialized in transfers, revealed on his Twitter account the salary that the Scandinavian striker could receive: “Despite the rumours, Erling Haaland’s salary agreed with Manchester City will not go beyond the level agreed with Kevin De Bruynewhich is now worth about £375,000 per week ($461,000)”. The sum equals 65 thousand dollars per day and his bond would be for five years: “Haaland will sign with Manchester City until June 2027, so he will not break the salary structure of the city,” added Romano.

Despite this, it is important to emphasize that no figure has been officially disclosed, neither of the contract that was offered to the footballer nor of the payment that the British cast will make to the player. Borussia Dortmund. What can be confirmed is that the German club did a great deal when in December 2019 they paid just 20 million euros for Haalandwho at that time played in the red bull salzburg from Austria and in that season he had scored 28 goals in just 22 games.

In March of this year, Several European portals anticipated that Borussia Dortmund would not release its main figure for less than 180 million euros (USD 189.6 milliony). We will have to wait to find out if this was finally the amount agreed upon with the British team, thus fulfilling an old desire to Pep Guardiola. The Spanish coach will count on the Norwegian and the Argentine for next season Julian Alvarez to strengthen their lead, weakened since the start of Sergio from Kun Agüero.

Haaland arose from the lower divisions of the humble Bryne FK of the second division Norway, with which he made his debut in 2016. However, his leap to fame came in 2019 when, playing for his country’s under-20 team, he scored nine goals against Honduras in a World Cup match in that category. Months later, with Red Bull Salzburg he scored his first hat-trick in the Champions League at just 19 years old (record for the competition), which showed that his talent was greater than imagined.

In December 2021, a study published by the company KPMG Football Benchmark located Haaland as the most valuable footballer on the planet above Kylian Mbappé, Phil Foden and Romelu Lukaku, among others. At that time his last name already sounded strong in the Citybut also at United, Real Madrid y Barcelona, among others. It is worth mentioning that in December 2019, when his arrival at Borussia Dortmund was announced, Juventus and the Red Devils they were also negotiating for him.

The award winner Golden Boy 2020, an award given to the best player in the world under the age of 21, will then join a club with supreme ambitions. Those led by Pep Guardiolawho are on their way to being crowned in the Premier Leaguethey will seek in 2023 to stay with the Champions League, absent trophy in the club’s showcases. The Norwegian will be key to this not only because of his category but also because of his ambitions.

Despite his great talent and goalscoring ability, the center forward who stands out for his power and also for his speed, barely lifting a German Cup, two Austrian Bundesliga and two Austrian Cups, Minor trophies for your ability. Now, he will go for everything.

