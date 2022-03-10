Manchester City drew 0-0 with Sporting Lisbon and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League

Manchester City matched 0-0 with the Sporting Lisbon for the second leg of the round of 16 Champions League and qualified for the quarterfinalssomething that was a formality after having thrashed 5-0 in the first leg played in Portugal. The English were superior throughout the game, but could not convert the Portuguese. However, they managed to get through to the next phase.

At the start those led by Pep Guardiola they drowned the Portuguese who cost them to leave their field. The citizens dominated the procedure, with the pressure of their forwards and in the first 20 minutes, the Lusitanian cast could not reach the rival area.

Then City lowered the intensity and Sporting began to leave their field, but without depth to create danger for the English, who in any case generated more arrivals as a result of their short passing machine.

At the dawn of the complement, City scored a goal through Gabriel Jesús, although it was annulled due to the Brazilian striker’s offside position.

Later the English took advantage of their possession to control the game, but without demanding to try to open the scoring. In particular, they were closer to scoring a goal than their opponent and deserved another win.

The equality without goals allowed Manchester City to qualify for the quarterfinals of Europe’s main club tournament, in which they will seek revenge after reaching the final last season in which they lost 0-1 to Chelsea.

Formations

Manchester City: Ederson; CJ Egan-Riley, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Ilkay Gündogan, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus y Raheem Sterling. DT: Pep Guardiola.

Sporting Lisbon: Antonio Adán; Luis Neto, Sebastián Coates, Luis Net; Pedro Porro, Manuel Ugarte, Bruno Tabata, Matheus Reis; Pablo Sarabia, Paulinho, Islam Slimani. DT: Reuben Amorim.

Referee: Halil Meler (Turkey)

Stadium: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

TV: Fox Sports