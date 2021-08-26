Manchester City has Cristiano Ronaldo in its plans: which player could enter the negotiation

Cristiano Ronaldo could land in Manchester City (REUTERS / Massimo Pinca)

Although Manchester City’s big bet in the passing market was the hiring of Jack Grealish (he paid more than 110 million euros to get him out of Aston Villa), the English club did not withdraw from the transfer market and he works against the clock to achieve the landing of a center forward who can fill the void left by the departure of Sergio Agüero.

The main one pointed out by Pep Guardiola was Harry Kane, Tottenham’s main figure and scorer in the last edition of the Premier League with 23 goals. Despite the pressure exerted by the player to leave the London club, a few days before the end of the transfer window (ends on August 31) used his social networks to confirm that he will continue in the Spurs.

Harry Kane’s message confirming his stay at Tottenham

“It was amazing to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support that I have had in recent weeks. I will stay in Tottenham this summer and I will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success ”, wrote the tip accompanied by a photo in which he applauded the team’s fans.

This decision further triggered the rumors linking Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester City. Despite the sayings of Massimiliano Allegri, The team affirms that from the player’s inner circle they showed that the footballer wishes to be transferred and would welcome the arrival of the last champion of England, a competition that he knows perfectly after his successful stint at his classic rival, Manchester United.

The Daily Star argued that CR7, 36, is optimistic that the negotiations may come to fruition and even he had conversations with his compatriots Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernarndo Silva for details on what the privacy of the Citizens. Another key point is that the English club is one of the few capable of facing its high salary.

The Italian press, for its part, highlights that Juventus would let his figure go but in exchange for an amount close to 30 million euros. The Portuguese, who by decision of the coach started as a substitute in equality against Udinese, has a contract with the Old lady until June 2022. The other variant that they shuffle in Turin is the dand include the Brazilian Gabriel Jesus in the negotiation, an old weakness of the club.

It is worth noting that the landing of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League will generate a great stir, since in the past he knew how to be one of the idols of the Manchester United fans, a club in which he played between 2003 and 2009, winning 10 titles: one FA Cup, two League Cup, three Premier League, two Community Shield, one Champions League and one Club World Cup.

Although Juve’s hegemony in Serie A was broken, the footballer comes from making very good numbers last season: he scored 36 goals – he was Calcio’s top scorer, with 29 conquests – and provided 4 assists in 44 appearances).

Nor should we rule out the option of Paris Saint Germain. Although the desire of the French is to retain Kylian Mbappé, the forward could move to Real Madrid. If this transfer were to take place, the Parque de los Príncipes would become a variant for CR7, who could form a dream trio with Neymar and Lionel Messi.

