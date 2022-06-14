Manchester City presented Erling Haaland: his anxiety to work with Guardiola and the particular ringtone he has on his mobile phone

The presentation of Erling Haaland in Manchester City

A new season on the European continent is slowly approaching and the transfer market is moving more and more. Among those who have already broken the piggy bank to sign a star appear the Liverpool con Darwin Nunez and the Manchester City con Erling Haaland as the main signings of this summer. The team led by Josep Guardiola took advantage of the closing of the international window of Norway to make the formal presentation of who will be the 9 of the team in the coming months.

In a chat with the club’s official channel, the scorer was very happy to reach the sky blue box. “First of all, for my father. I was born in England and have been a Manchester City fan all my life. One of the reasons is that I feel at home here and I think I’m in the right place to improve my level. I like the style, I like attacking football, I like the positive vibes you get when City plays. I think it was a good decision to come.”He explained with a smile on his face.

At just 21 years old, the Norwegian gunner is called to be one of the heirs of the dynasty of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, because that is how his numbers mark him. In his short career he has already scored 134 goals in just 181 games and his records surpass those of any star at his age. To have notion, no footballer in history had scored 20 goals in the Champions League as fast as him. He only needed 14 games to reach that figure in 2021, while Cristiano Ronaldo he needed 56 games to reach that figure, Lionel Messi 40, Robert Lewandowski, 36 y Harry Kane24.

The Norwegian signed a contract until mid-2027 (Photo: Manchester City)

Haaland’s desire to work is obvious and he can’t wait to learn from a world-class coach like Guardiola. “I can improve a lot under Pep’s orders, I feel like I have a long way to go. I’ve already talked to him a bit and we’re looking forward to working together.”he declared. And he added about his great dream with the City shirt: “I always liked the Champions League, it is my dream to win it. They are always special matches and I even have the anthem of the competition as a ringtone on my cell phone”.

Erling comes from scoring five goals and giving an assist in the matches of his national team for the Nations League compared to Sweden twice, Serbia y Slovenia. The Spanish coach is looking forward to the new season as he will count on the Norwegian and the Argentine Julian Alvarez to strengthen their lead, weakened since the start of Sergio Aguero.

