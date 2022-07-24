Manchester City put a special camera on Julián Álvarez: the follow-up video on his debut

The follow-up to Julián Álvarez in his debut with Manchester City

It had been many years since an Argentine soccer player made the leap from local soccer to the elite of Europe, but Julian Alvarez he broke the mold by being signed by him Manchester Citywhere he will work under the command of a brilliant mind like Pep Guardiola and will rub shoulders with big stars. The Spider He had an auspicious debut in a friendly against América de México on US soil and his match has left very interesting images.

In the social networks of Citizenhave published a video that shows all the movements of the Argentine attacker of 22 years that arose from the bottom of River Plate. The video is a first-person follow-up of Álvarez in the 70 minutes that his participation in the victory lasted for 2-1 before him America with two goals from Kevin De Bruyne.

At the start of filming, you see Julian jump onto the playing field, where several players from the team led by Guardiola They greet you to support you in your premiere. Rodri, João Cancelo, Jack Grealish and Nathan Aké they are the ones who hug before the initial whistle.

Julián Álvarez played 70 minutes in his debut at Manchester City (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

Once the match has started, it can be seen how Julian Alvarez he was in charge of leading the pressure at the exit of the rival team. In fact, his pressing almost caused the goal of Grealish In the second half. The video also shows the Spider very active, running into space and moving between lines. There are not many interventions with the ball but there is a great job without it.

Guardiola decided to change it to 70 minutes –he was replaced by the British Liam Delap– and congratulated him on his effort. Pep He waited for him at the edge of the lawn and patted him on the back. The rest of the team members as well. they congratulated him when he arrived at the bench. Although he has yet to catch up with his teammates, he showed that he has great potential.

Julián Álvarez will start the friendly between Manchester City and Bayern Munich as a substitute.

After the victory against America in Houston, the Manchester City will face this Saturday Bayern Munich in Green Bay, Wisconsin (USA). the champion of the Premier League will be measured against the champion of the Bundesliga to continue their preparation for the 2022-2023 season. In this match, everything indicates that Julián Álvarez will start as a substitute and the reference in attack will be Erling Haalandthe great signing of the Citizens in this market.

