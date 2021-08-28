Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy was placed on remand after being charged with five sex crimes

Serious problems for one of the Manchester City figures: preventive detention after being accused of rape and sexual assault (REUTERS / Shaun Botterill)

The Manchester City footballer, Benjamin mendy, was placed in pre-trial detention in the United Kingdom after being charged by three people with five sexual offenses, according to the Cheshire Police. The 27-year-old, who also represents the France team, He testified this Friday before a British court that issued him preventive detention.

The star of the cast directed by Josep Guardiola entered dressed in black sweatpants and a red hoodie, appeared before a court in Chester, in the north-west of England, where the judge ordered his admission to jail. Mendy only spoke to confirm her name, address and date of birth.

Three people showed up at the Chesire Police Department to report Mendy, who was suspended by the club until the end of the investigation associated with four counts of rape and one of sexual assault. From England they reported that the events, which allegedly occurred between October last year and this August, were reported by three women over 16 years of age. Until the sentence, the player was in police custody.

“Manchester City can confirm that, after being charged today by the police, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation. The matter is subject to a legal process and, therefore, the club cannot make further comments until this process is complete, ”the Mancuniana entity detailed in an official statement.

The situation of the French Mendy is increasingly complicated (REUTERS / Jason Cairnduff)

The winger came to City in mid-2017 from Monaco in exchange for £ 52 million. “The CPS has authorized Cheshire Police to charge 27-year-old Benjamin Mendy with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. Mendy is in police custody and will appear in Chester Magistrates Court on Friday, August 27, 2021 ″, stated the Crown Prosecutor’s Office on the event.

“The Cheshire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that the criminal proceedings against Mendy are active and that he is entitled to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there are no reports, comments or information exchange online that could in any way harm the ongoing procedures, “they added, as shared by the British newspaper. The Guardian.

It is worth mentioning that Mendy was a starter in City’s debut for the current Premier League season last Sunday, August 15, when Manchester’s men lost 1-0 on their visit to Tottenham. Then he joined the substitute bench in the second match for the British league against Norwich City (beaten 5-0). For tomorrow’s duel against Arsenal, logically, it will not be taken into consideration by Josep Guardiola.

