Manchester City turned it around and beat PSG in the Champions League

Within the framework of Date 5 from UEFA Champions League the Manchester City beat 2-1 at Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at Etihad Stadium in a changing and vibrant duel that allowed Pep Guardiola’s team to secure the leadership of Group A. For their part, those of Mauricio Pochettino they were in second place and despite the defeat they qualified for the eighth.

The initial moments of the duel were even. Both teams sought to take possession of the ball and when they did not have it they bet on high pressure. Although the best actions were for the local, the offensive trident of the French team was also on the lookout for being able to have an opportunity in the face of Ederson, whose first important intervention was at 26 minutes, after an individual action of Nuno on the left side that closed with a weak shot.

For his part, City he had his. At five minutes Kimpembe he took a head butt on the line Rodri already at 17, Riyad Mahrez He managed to carve a hole on the right and with his left foot he drew a shot at the far post that was destined for a goal, but found the forehead of Judge, who sent the shot to the corner.

But the process of the game was broken after 25 minutes. When Neymar, Messi and Mbappé jointly stopped pressing the outlet of the set of Manchester, perhaps because of fatigue, and that allowed the team of Guardiola leave quickly from behind and arrive with spaces in the middle of the court, where the centrals were planted.

From there, the celestial cast put together the best plays, with moving and unpredictable midfielders for their markers and with Sterling and Mahrez as weapons of lateral imbalance, fundamental in every action. It was thus that at 31 minutes Joao Cancelo threw a cross from the left that Nuno, in his attempt to clear, left alive in the area and served for the entry at speed of İlkay Gündogan. The German opened his right foot and placed his shot against a stick, with such bad luck for him that it hit the pipe.

Next, it was Navas who had to appear to cover a low shot to be placed. Mahrez, which had a goal goal. By that time the meeting was already a monologue of the Manchester City who dominated the ball and the chances.

For his part, PSG, who suffered the last 20 minutes of the first half, had the clearest in a high recovery than Neymar moved to leave Mbappé free in the area, but the Frenchman fired his shot over the crossbar.

The lament of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé in Manchesterr City’s second goal (Reuters)

In addition, when the teams were still accommodating, the Parisian team was able to string together a great collective play with Neymar and Messi on the left, which allowed the Argentine to enter the area with spaces and launch a low pass that deviated on the road, crossed the entire area and fell to Mbappé. The Frenchman, who was alone on the right, received, settled and defined between the legs of Ederson for 1 to 0.

When it seemed that the Manchester City drowning in his game, Guardiola sent Gabriel Jesus to the court for Zinchenko, to add air weight, the tie came. It was a great collective play by the premises that broke the rhythm when Rodri, standing as a left pointer, crossed the ball for the spike into the space of Kyle Walker. The winger jumped to lower that ball to the center of the area, first and in the air, Jesus could not connect it and he appeared at the far post. Sterling to push her. Thus, at 63 minutes, the match was 1 to 1.

Pochettino then put Danilo Pereira already Angel Di Maria, by Herrera and Gueye, to give some freshness to his team that had stayed, after the great initial start.

With 15 remaining to the end, the second of the City with the same formula. Again a cross passed to the far post, but this time from right to left, he found Bernardo silva free and this one, just like he did Walker before, he lowered it to Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian, who had previously screwed up the ball, this time did not forgive and from the right sentenced it 2-1.

With this triumph, the Manchester City was left as a pointer in his area and the PSG in second place, both already classified to the round of 16 because the RB Leipzig he thrashed 5-0 at Witches on Germany. The last day will be played on December 7.

