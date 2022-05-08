Manchester City wants to hit the market and sign a figure from United

Mancvhester City has its sights set on a United figure (Reuters)

With only three dates left, the Premier League It is close to coming to an end and that is why the clubs are already working on planning their strategies for the next transfer market. Manchester Citycurrent leader of the English competition, wants to reinforce its squad for next season and thus bring new air to a dressing room that will seek to establish itself at a European level with the Champions Leaguea contest that the club has not been able to win in its history.

In this context, several British portals indicate that Pep Guardiola has given its final approval for the board to start negotiating with one of the stars of the Manchester United. According to information published this weekend by Daily Mail, the Spanish coach wants to count on Paul Pogba on his team, whose contract ends in June and he will become a free agent.

The French midfielder has decided not to renew his bond with the Red Devils and for months his last name has been ringing in several powerful clubs. Juventuswho already knows him from his time between 2012 and 2016, is one of those who intends to tempt him with a succulent contract, but Real Madrid y Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) They also dream of signing him.

Pep Guardiola will seek to add hierarchy reinforcements to his squad (Reuters)

Being a free agent Pogba he only has to agree on his salary and he would arrive at zero cost to any team. For this reason, its name is a temptation for anyone since there are rarely opportunities in the market like this. Your current salary is 290 thousand pounds a week, something like USD 357 mil. It will be necessary to see if, after a campaign plagued with injuries, the teams will be encouraged to equal or exceed that amount.

At 29 years old, Pogba has shone in the selection of Francein Juventus and in the Unitedbut has not yet been able to win the Champions Leaguewhich is why you will choose a destination where the Big-eared be a goal and not a mere dream. However, if he agrees to go to the City, his crossroads in Manchester will generate an explosion as it happened in 2009, when the Argentine Carlos Tevez he did the same.

What is certain is that the Frenchman will no longer wear the red shirt and that it will be him who decides which club he will join after June, with PSG y Juventus like other strong options and rumors that the Real Madrid I would also try.

