Manchester City’s shocking recognition of Kun Agüero: the statue they inaugurated outside the stadium

“We are delighted to unveil a permanent statue of club legend Kun Agüero at the Etihad Stadium on the 10th anniversary of 93:20! 💙”.

With those words, Manchester City announced in society the presentation of the statue that immortalizes the epic goal of Sergio Agüero in the epilogue of the match against Queens Park Rangers so that the English club ended a huge drought and kept the Premier League title for the 2011/12 season.

10 years ago, the citizens were looking for their first trophy since the landing of the Group City. The institution needed to score to turn the situation around and overcome the line of its classic rival United, who awaited the final moments of the game in the Etihad to celebrate. However, the man who emerged from the Independiente quarry appeared to unleash a true madness and become a legend.

“The truth is that it is something very beautiful for me, seeing myself 10 years ago is very exciting. In those 10 years I was able to win many titles and I was able to help the club to be one of the most important in the world. I am enormously grateful to the club for making this statue in recognition of my football career in Manchester. It is something very special”, explained an emotional Kun in a video that the institution spread on its social networks.

The attacker, who had to retire from professional activity at the age of 33 as a result of a heart problem, landed at the club in the 2011/12 season after shining in the Atlético Madrid shirt. After 10 seasons, the When left an indelible mark. He left for Barcelona like the top scorer in the history of Manchester City and as the foreigner who scored the most goals in the Premier League.

He conquered 15 titles: five Premier League, three Community Shield, six League Cup and one FA Cup. He also left some amazing statistics: he contributed 260 goals and 73 assists in 390 games with the light blue shirt.

This statue is located in the vicinity of the Etihad Stadium and joins that of other figures of the institution, such as the Belgian Vincent Kompany and the Spanish David Silva. The work was carried out by the sculptor Andy Scott with thousands of welded pieces of galvanized steel. During the video, Kun showed all his mischief by asking the artist how long it took him to make the sculpture. “My statue took 9 months, Vincent and Silva’s 3 months, right?” He outlined, sparking laughter from everyone present.

“Aguero’s permanent statue celebrates his extraordinary contribution to the club’s success and, in particular, his pivotal role in what was arguably one of the greatest moments in the history of the sport, for which he will be eternally remembered by Manchester City fans around the world.”

It is worth remembering that this was not the only recognition that the Copa América champion received with the Argentine team in recent days. In addition to being named by a prestigious English magazine as the best South American to have passed through the Premier League, during the warm-up for the match with Newcastle, the current City squad jumped onto the field of play wearing a shirt alluding to this title, in which on its back appeared the number 10 and the name “Agüeroooo”.

