Manchester Metropolis: the best and worst runners up in Premier League history

How am I supposed to clarify to future grandkids that this Manchester Metropolis group didn’t win the Premier League in 2019/20? Additional than that, how am I supposed to clarify that they have been objectively abject failures, amongst the worst title contenders since the league’s inception?

Manchester Metropolis carved via Burnley as in the event that they weren’t even on the pitch at the identical time final night time, a 5-Zero thrashing flattered the guests to Metropolis’s Etihad Stadium.

Amongst the targets, former Leicester title-winner Riyad Mahrez with a brace, together with a very lethal lash throughout purpose past the helpless Nick Pope.

And Phil Foden, the much-hyped English wonderkid lastly being handed a chance to show his price as David Silva’s long-term alternative. Oh, the Spanish veteran additionally discovered the internet final night time.

The liquid motion of Metropolis’s attacking ranks is off the scale – slippery, slick, excellent. The sport might have been performed behind closed doorways, however there have been no less than 11 spectators in attendance, dressed in Burnley kits on the area.

Pep Guardiola’s minions managed this regardless of Sergio Aguero struggling – and being subbed off – with a knee problem. They achieved it with the best participant in the Premier League, Kevin De Bruyne, sitting on the socially-distanced bench. They’ve managed related performances with out the injured Leroy Sane, who made his first look since August 2019 final night time.

The way in which they’ve performed in the opening two video games of the restart, it’s near-impossible to see how they gained’t win the league at a canter in 2020/21, and but, in the eyes of the world for years to return, this marketing campaign will likely be etched into history as an outright failure.

Their win, coupled with Liverpool’s draw with Everton, has seen them ‘shut the hole’ to ‘simply’ 20 factors. All through lockdown, the gulf was 22 factors. How did they get it so badly fallacious? I’m at a loss as to how we reply.

Metropolis have misplaced seven video games out of 30, far too nice a proportion to mount a title problem in any marketing campaign. These defeats have come at staggered intervals, often on a month-to-month foundation, however each single loss has been adopted up with a victory. Metropolis have stored six clear sheets in the seven Premier League encounters immediately after a loss, together with an 8-Zero walloping of Watford.

Ought to we reward Metropolis for his or her A+ kind or scrutinise the reality they’ve churned out too many C- duds this time period?

Liverpool are a beautiful group, a profitable machine in any respect prices, and Metropolis’s squad is one in all the deepest, strongest items the league has ever witnessed, but the title race was successfully over by Christmas.

The most important profitable margin in a Premier League title race was set by Metropolis in 2017/18 once they waltzed over the line with a 19-point cushion on United. Arsenal’s Invincibles solely triumphed by 11 factors in the finish, but Metropolis might be the first runners up to complete greater than 20 factors off the summit.

They’re the worst runners up in history, however as a group, they rank amongst the very best. Make sense of that.

For the full breakdown of what video games are coming up try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

If you happen to’re searching for one thing else to look at try our TV information.