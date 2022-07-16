Manchester United announced the signing of Christian Eriksen until 2025

Christian Eriksen signed with Manchester United until 2025 (Photo: Reuters)

Christian Eriksen You can say that you left behind one of the most difficult stages of your life. That cardiac arrest suffered in full euro match While defending the colors of Denmark, he was in the past beyond the exhaustive medical control that will accompany him throughout his career. The 30-year-old footballer, who had returned to professional activity with the Brentford shirt of England, will once again be the protagonist of a world power: signed with Manchester United until 2025.

Los Red Devils They announced the agreement in the last hours through their official site. “Manchester United is a special club, and I can’t wait to get started. I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times, but doing it in the red shirt of United will be an incredible feeling”, Said the Danish attacker who spent seven months inactive after what happened in the European Championship.

Eriksen, who accumulated 11 appearances and 1 goal in the Premier League last season, will land in the project headed by the Dutch Erik ten Hag: “I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and I know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day.. It is clear that he is a fantastic coach. Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future. I still have big ambitions in the game, there are a lot of things I know I can achieve and this is the perfect place to continue my journey.”

It started in the Ajaxbut then he had his first experience in English football with the shirt of the Tottenham. He stayed there for seven seasons until he decided to emigrate to Between Italy. However, his heart problem in the middle of the game between Denmark and Finland forced him to stay away from professionalism for seven months, but also from Italian football due to medical regulations in that country that prevent a player in his situation from participating in the sport of local elite.

“I want to play soccer. There is no reason not to. (Doctors) They tell me I’m fine. They say everything is OK. That everything is stabilized, so I have the impression that I have the green light to be able to play football again, ”he had declared when he confirmed his return to Brentford. “Now I feel like I’ve had as many tests as possible, so no, I’m not afraid of it happening again. Not that I wanted people to send me flowers because I was dead for five minutes. but it was very special”, He had revealed about the problem that left him on the verge of death in the Parking stadium from Copenhagen.

Focused on the World Cup in Qatar, where his country will be part of Group D along with France, Tunisia and Australia, Eriksen has already returned to action also in his team with the desire to be summoned to the highest competition.

