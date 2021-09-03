Manchester United confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the number 7 worn by Edinson Cavani: which shirt did the Uruguayan choose

CR7 has in his hands the number with which he triumphed in England (Manchester United)

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo al Manchester United was one of the great novels of the last pass market along with the departure of Lionel Messi of the FC Barcelona and his landing in the Paris Saint Germain. The Portuguese was always characterized by using the number 7 on the back, which was owned by Edinson Cavani upon arrival at Red Devils. The Uruguayan agreed to leave the iconic number to the Portuguese and had to select a new one to use throughout the season in the different competitions that Man U will face.

“As we all know, the number 7 is special in United history. It has previously been worn by club icons such as George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, and David Beckham. Now, go back to the man who succeeded Beckham: Ronaldo. Cristiano inherits the number from Edinson Cavani, who wore the jersey last season and in our away win at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend ”, the club communicated through its social networks.

The Matador now he will wear the 21, the same that he wears during his presence in the Uruguay national team. Manchester United’s first game after the international break, in which Ronaldo could return to Old Trafford, is at home against him Newcastle United on Saturday September 11th. All the fans are excited and eager to see the return of CR7 to the Theater of Dreams once again after the Portuguese broke the record for the most goals at the national team level.

Cavani will use number 21, the same as in the Uruguay team (Manchester United)

A few days ago, several English media revealed that the club would offer a refund for all those fans who have the number 7 with Cavani’s last name on the back, to make the corresponding change to Cristiano or the Uruguayan with their new number. As mentioned above, Ronaldo’s number has its entire history in the Red Devils since it was carried by emblematic players and among them appears the name of an Argentine: Angel Di Maria.

About, Video explained how he lived that time of his career in conversation with TyC Sports. “Before the conference the first day they told me not to say that number 7 didn’t weigh because he used it just like that and I don’t know what. The truth is that I sincerely suck an egg. It’s a t-shirt, that’s it. It is the same number 7, 11 or 10. It really is that ”, revealed the forward in reference to the mythical number.

“I was not sure if it would be possible to have the number 7 on the shirt again, so I would like to say thank you very much to Edi for this incredible gesture,” CR7 threw the first center to his teammate, a pair that promises to break networks in the immediate future.

