Manchester United confirmed the signing of Lisandro Martínez: the numbers of the most expensive transfer of an Argentine defender in Europe

Lisandro Martinez is the new reinforcement of Manchester United (Reuters)

The big European teams continue to move chips in one of the most hectic transfer markets in recent seasons. This time it was the turn of the Manchester United to announce the arrival of the Argentine Lisandro Martinezfrom Ajax in the Netherlands.

The center-back will join the English entity in exchange for 57 million pounds (67 million euros) becoming the most expensive Argentine defender in historyahead of Nicolás Otamendi who in 2015 signed with Manchester City after the Citizens paid 45 million euros to Valencia.

This Sunday the official account of the Devil Reds issued a statement in which confirmed the agreement in the absence of medical tests and the closure of some details with the footballer, such as the work permit in the United Kingdom.

Lisandro Martinez will once again be under the command of Erik Ten Hag (Reuters)

“Lisandro Martínez is one step away from becoming Erik Ten Hag’s third reinforcement”, detailed the club’s publication on its website and added: “Manchester United are pleased to announce that they have reached an agreement with Ajax. for the pass of the defender of the Argentine National Team. The same is subject to medical review, completion of player terms and UK visa requirements.

The transfer, valued at 49 million pounds (approximately 57 million euros), includes a bonus of 8.5 million pounds (9.9 million euros) and 2.2 million in payments to the clubs that trained the footballer.

The two teams held extensive negotiations before reaching a middle ground for the footballer. The discussions dragged on with the payment structure as a main issue to be resolved.

Ajax rejected United’s initial offer of £42.5m (€50m) including add-ons, but this time he was willing to accept the new proposal. The Argentine who is normally summoned by Lionel Scaloni to represent the national colors made it clear to the Dutch management that he wanted to leave once he learned of the interest of the Arsenal and then from United.

Lisandro Martinez became United’s third reinforcement (Efe)

The 24 year old he played 120 games with the Dutch team, to which he arrived in 2019 from Defense and Justice in exchange for 6.3 million pounds (7.4 million euros). In addition, the defender participated in seven games with the Argentine team.

With this announcement, the player who started in professional football at Newells in 2016, became the third signing of this summer transfer market (in Europe) after the incorporation of Christian Eriksen and the dutch Tyrell Malacia.

The detail is that Lisandro Martinez knows the new coach well from Manchester United, Erik Ten Hag, since he was under his orders for the last three years in which he won two Dutch Leagues and one Dutch Cup.

