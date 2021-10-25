Manchester United could fire Solskjaer: who are the candidates to succeed him

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not added titles in his entire cycle (Reuters)

After the humiliating 5-0 loss at home to Liverpool, the coach’s situation Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United seems to hang by a thread, despite the fact that in July he renewed his contract until 2024. Since his appointment in December 2018, the Red Devils They have not won any trophies and the affection that the Norwegian was able to reap in his time as a player seems to be losing it in his new role. The team has been able to finish, yes, on the podium of the Premier League in the last two seasons, but this season the situation has been complicated by losing three of its last four league games.

This Monday, the main British portals assure that the leadership of the Manchester institution is analyzing firing the coach this week, before the clash against Tottenham next Saturday. In this way, several names are already being considered to succeed him.

Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte (Reuters)

The Italian is free since he left Inter Milan in May, estimating then that he did not have at his disposal sufficient means to magnify that club due to the budgetary restrictions imposed by those responsible for the entity.

A positive point that would support his arrival at Old Trafford is that he has already managed a great of the Premier League, Chelsea (2016-2018) and had a certain success, leading the Blues to the national title in its first season. However, Conte’s tendency to enter into a dispute with the leaders could work against him. “He is not the ideal man for United,” said the former captain of the United Red Devils Gary Neville.

Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane (Reuters)

The Frenchman, also free after leaving Real Madrid in June, has the advantage of knowing two United players well from their time in the team merengue, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane. Zizou He also has a reputation for knowing how to manage a star locker room well, as he already demonstrated at Real Madrid, with which he won three consecutive Champions League titles and two Spanish champion titles. Although his last name also sounds at PSG.

Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers (Reuters)

The current Leicester manager seems to be an interesting option, but his time at the helm of Liverpool (2012-2015), an enemy club of United, could be an obstacle.

In the Reds he earned a certain notoriety as an underdog, especially from the 2014 drama, when his team missed the national title despite holding a five-point lead with three games to go. Since then he has achieved notable successes with Celtic Glasgow, with whom he signed two consecutive triplets in Scotland (2018, 2019), before returning to the Premier League to take the reins of Leicester.

In a club with a smaller budget than that of the greats of England, he managed to leave the Foxes on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League in the last two seasons and won an English Cup in May, defeating Chelsea, who soon after became European champion, in the final.

Erik Ten Hag

Erik Ten Hag (Reuters)

The Dutch coach has had great moments with Ajax, especially leading that historic club to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019. The team has not done so well in the competition since 1997.

Despite the exodus of the stars of that time (Frenkie De Jong, Matthijs De Light, Hakim Ziyech), or even Donny Van de Beek (now at Manchester United), the Dutch team continues to maintain a good level. This season, he leads the Eredivisie and its Champions League group.

