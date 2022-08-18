Manchester United dreams of signing a figure from Real Madrid to solve their football problems

Casemiro is the great one targeted by Manchester United (Reutrs)

Manchester’s situation United hasn’t changed at all since the end of last season and in his first two games in the Premier League the red team could not add points and march last in the table. In this context, the leadership is willing to hire new players as soon as possible without worrying too much about the money to be invested if this helps improve the field and calm the fans who ask for the departure of the owners of the institution.

One of the points to reinforce of the team of Erik ten Hag it’s midfield. In a 4-0 loss to him Brentford it was danish Christian Eriksen who occupied the position of central midfielder as a result of the departure of Paul Pogba and the frustrated hiring of Frenkie de Jongwho apparently will continue in the Barcelona. In this context, The Sun site assures that the great objective to close in the coming days is casemiro.

The Brazilian of Real Madrid He is one of the best players in that position and he knows what it means to win a title, since with the White House he has won five Champions League. Although there have been no formal talks yet, English tabloids are optimistic that if United make a good offer for the 30-year-old, the Spanish cast will agree to sell him.

Manchester United comes from being thrashed by Brentford (Reuters)

It is worth remembering that the Dutch coach declared: “We need new, quality players. We will try to convince them.” With this it is clear that the Red Devils they have not been withdrawn from the transfer market. De Jong He was the great one aimed at the midfielder position, but there was no agreement with the Barcelonaand the second option, Adrian Rabiot, it was undone on Monday due to the footballer’s demands. That’s why all the paths of Old Trafford lead to casemirowho has a contract with Real Madrid until June 2025.

The next presentation of Manchester United It will be against Liverpool at home next Monday, a duel in which they will seek to add for the first time in the tournament, after their two consecutive falls against Crystal Palace y Brentford. In addition, uncertainty remains regarding the status of Cristiano Ronaldowho despite having pressed to go to another club, remains on the squad and seems to be at odds with the coaching staff.

