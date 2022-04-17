Manchester United fans booed Cristiano Ronaldo and he responded with a shocking hattrick

Cristiano Ronaldo is still valid: with a hat-trick He returned the soul to the body to a Manchester United that defeated bottom team Norwich City 3-2 for Date 33 of the Premier League and dreams of qualifying for the international cups. With his triplet, the Portuguese reached goal number 99 with the Red Devils shirt and was on the podium of the top scorers of the season in the British league. In the midst of rumors about his possible departure from the club in June, CR7 mouths shut.

In Old Traffordthe story started well for the homeowner due to the offensive pressure exerted by the Swede Anthony Elanga to recover the ball and serve Cristiano first, who after half an hour of play would jump higher than anyone inside the area and increase the difference for United, headed. Before the action, many fans booed the emblematic soccer player for the weak present.

Norwich closed the gap at the end of the opening leg through Kieran Dowell and stunned Manchester fans with a partial equalizer by Finn Teemu Pukki early in the second half. Only at minute 76 did he reappear Cristiano Ronaldo in all its splendor to tip the balance in favor of his own with a free kick from mid-distance that he executed to the post of a goalkeeper who came to touch it but did not deflect the ball that embedded itself in his fence.

The other news for Red Devils was the inclusion in the substitute bank for the first time of the Argentine nationalized Spaniard Alexander Garnachoone of the great promises of his quarry.

With this result, added to Arsenal’s defeat against Southampton, those led by the German Ralf Rangnick reached the Gunners in it fifth place in the Premier tablewhich grants a quota for the next Europa League (it is worth clarifying that the Londoners have one game less than the Mancunians, whom they will receive next Saturday at the stadium Emirates). In addition, United were three points behind Tottenham, which is in the Champions League entry zone and lost at home in the last minute against Brighton.

British media reported in recent days that the Manchester United board plans to hire the Dutchman Erik ten Hag for next season. And that the current Ajax strategist would evaluate dispensing with Cristiano’s services, which would not fit into his game plan. Ronaldo, who has a renewal clause for one year next June, has 15 goals in the Premier and at 37 years old he demands that they consider him.

Formations:

Estadio: Old Trafford

Referee: Andy Madley

SOUTHAMPTON 1-0 ARSENAL

KEEP READING:

The unusual blooper of the Manchester City goalkeeper that ended in Liverpool’s goal in the FA Cup semi-final

“What does it mean to play well?”: Ancelotti’s defiant response to Xavi’s comparison of Real Madrid and Barcelona

The Leeds United fan code message for Marcelo Bielsa in a Rosario newspaper