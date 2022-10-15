Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood arrested again: accused of attempted rape, beatings and injuries

Mason Greenwood was arrested again for violating his judicial control (Photo: REUTERS)

Again the English footballer Mason Greenwoodwho is active in the Manchester United and knew how to be considered one of the great talents of the future in England, he was arrested by the Police. the player of 21 years did not respect the conditions of his judicial control, since he had been arrested last January for being accused of rape and assault by a woman who was his girlfriend.

On this Saturday morning he was arrested by the Greater Manchester Police for violation of his judicial control, which provoked new accusations: “attempted rape” y “blows and injuries”, as announced by the British public prosecutor’s office. The magistrates specified that the charges are related to a single victim, and that Greenwood He will appear in court for the first time on Monday.

“The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorized Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood of attempted rapeof controlling and coercive behaviorand of assault with the occasion of actual bodily harm“said the prosecutor. Janet Potter it’s a statement. “The three charges refer to the same complainant”he added.

Harriet Robson’s complaint of violence against her partner Mason Greenwood, a Manchester United figure. She also posted an audio of another alleged assault by the soccer player.

As reported this Saturday BBChis new arrest occurred this Saturday at his home in Bowdon, in the Manchester region. from the newspaper Daily Mail pointed out that the young player, who came to be summoned by Gareth Southgate to england team in August 2020, he violated his bail by having tried to contact his former partner and alleged victim.

At the end of January, Greenwood had been arrested after the publication on social networks of images and videos in which the influencer Harriet Robson appeared with a bloody face and bruises on his body, with the mention “to everyone who wants to know what mason greenwood really does to me”.

Mason Grenwood was initially placed under preventive police custody, accused of rape and assault, and was released under judicial control in early February. He is still a player Manchester United but he has been suspended for the last few months from all activity linked to the club. In Old Trafford He has decided to remove him from the first team until the facts are clarified. The last appearance of him with the jersey of the Red Devils It was last January 22, although he continues to receive his salary.

