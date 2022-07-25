Manchester United smile again without Cristiano Ronaldo: “We are a completely different team”

Manchester United accumulates three wins and a draw on their preseason tour (Reuters)

The Manchester United is experiencing an atypical preseason crossed by casualties, new additions, the debut of its coach and Cristiano Ronaldo’s novelwho continues without appearing for the tour that the team is leading.

With just under two weeks to go until the start of the Premier League, the future of the Portuguese star is unknown. However, and despite the fact that coach Erik Ten Hag stated that he is counting on him for the following season, the Red Devils they are leaving good sensations in each encounter that they have played without the Portuguese on the court.

Until now they had three wins in four games playedhighlighting the 4-0 against Liverpool, and one of the jewels of the squad spoke about it. “We are a totally different team” to last season, the 22-year-old Jadon Sancho stood out.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues without showing up for the pre-season tour with United (Reuters)

It is that beyond what happens with Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United smiled again and could be seen enjoying the game at every presentation. Liverpool 4-0, Melbourne Victory 4-1, Crystal Palace 3-1 and Aston Villa 2-2, were the results obtained during the preseason with two games remaining against Atlético de Madrid and Rayo Vallecano before the end.

“Pre-season training has been very positive, and all the boys are taking the coach’s word into account. I think that has been seen in the games, because we are creating many more scoring opportunities, keeping the ball and doing things well, ”acknowledged the English striker in an interview with the United official site.

“We are the same as always, but this looks like a totally different team, and I think we are getting better and better. On tour we have fun together and do group stuff, so I think it has helped us a lot,” she added.

Erik Ten Hag took over at a difficult moment for United (Reuters)

The 22-year-old, who arrived in July 2021, is playing his second year with Manchester United and assured that, “I feel much more comfortable now, and scoring goals has given me confidence. I hope I can continue like this when the championship starts. We don’t want to play games like last year’s and annoy the fans. Some went to the field for a long time to see us not play.

At the same time, he stated that the arrival of the new Dutch coach Erik Ten Hag had a positive influence on the squad: “We have had many meetings with him, and we understand how he wants us to play. I think this was seen in the games, because we generate more, keeping control of the ball. We are more affective with the ball”.

“I am excited for the start of the next season and for seeing how the new coach wants us to play”, sentenced Sancho.

United will make their Premier League debut on August 7 against Brighton at Old Trafford. however, first they will have to face Atlético de Madrid in Norway next Saturday and Rayo Vallecano the following day to put an end to a more than positive preseason.

As regards Cristiano Ronaldo, who continues to work out personally, we will have to keep an eye on the transfer market. Although the Red Devils still waiting for your arrival, from England they assured that their future is far from the city of Manchester.

