Manchester United’s blunt decision with Cristiano Ronaldo amid rumors about his departure

Cristiano Ronaldo has a contract with Manchester United until June 2024 (Reuters)

The situation of Cristiano Ronaldo in manchester United seems to be reaching a breaking point. With the beginning of Premier League Closer and closer, the Portuguese’s exit options are shrinking and despite his attempts, reported by the British press, it is the club that seems to refuse to sell him and wants him to complete the remaining year of his contract. In this context, the coaching staff took a sharp measure.

It is that this weekend Red Devils they will have a friendly against Atletico Madridclub with which precisely CR7 He has been flirting for the past few weeks. The Argentine will wear the red shirt there Lisandro Martinez and the dane Christian Eriksentwo of the reinforcements, but the Portuguese gunner will not be summoned for that duel.

There are 21 footballers that the coach Erik ten Hag took to Oslo for the match against the Spanish team and among them does not figure Cristiano Ronaldo, who has stayed in England. Although there has been no explanation of the reason for this decision, everything seems to indicate that it would be a punishment for the 37-year-old Portuguese who asked not to travel to the pre-season tour that the team carried out in Asia and Oceania, wielding “family issues”while his representative met with leaders of other clubs.

It should be remembered that Bayern Munich y PSG confirmed that Jorge Mendez, the footballer’s representative, offered to hire the striker, but both institutions ruled out that option. With this, it is clear that the striker wants to go to a team that plays the Champions Leaguewhich is why his surname also sounded in Chelsea, Barcelona and, in recent days, Atletico Madrid.

In the last few hours, a comment by Ronaldo on social networks has confirmed that, despite the fact that he will not play on Saturday against Atletico Madrid in Norway, yes it will do it against the Vallecano Ray on Sunday. “The king plays on Sunday”, he wrote from his official account in a publication that he wondered what was happening with him. But, it should be noted that for this duel, United will present a formation full of youth players and players who are not taken into account by the Dutch coach.

This shows the rupture between the United y Cristianowho this week joined the practices and not only worked differently, but also showed up on the first day with his agent, something unusual for any footballer.

The Manchester United will kick off their 2022/23 season on Sunday 7 August when they host Brighton And Hove in Old Trafford. His goal this season is to be as high as possible in the Premier League to qualify for the 2023/24 Champions League, since due to the poor results achieved in the previous period, this season he will play the Europa Leaguea minor competition in the Old Continent for a club of such stature.

