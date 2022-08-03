Manchester United’s punishment of Cristiano Ronaldo for his “unacceptable” attitude in the last friendly

Cristiano Ronaldo has a contract with Manchester United until June 2024 (Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo did not travel to the preseason tour of the Manchester United through Asia and Oceania, due to “personal issues”, then, in his first training session, he arrived at the venue together with his representative and, by decision of the coaching staff, he trained differently. Later, in his first friendly, after being substituted at halftime against Vallecano Raywent to the locker room took a bath and left Old Trafford before the match ended. All this cocktail seems to have dynamited the relationship of the Portuguese with the Red Devils and for that he must accept the punishment that will be imposed on him.

According to the information handled by the main British tabloids, Cristiano Ronaldo will be a substitute in the team Erik ten Hag. At least for the first few preseason games, the 37-year-old striker will start off the bench, something that has never happened in his professional career but will now become a constant for him.

The Dutch coach, who described CR7’s decision to leave the stadium before the end of the game last Sunday as “unacceptable”, will bet onr Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial y Marcus Rashford, three players who shone during the preseason tour.

Erik ten Hag gave Cristiano Ronaldo several directions before replacing him against Rayo Vallecano(Reuters)

It should be remembered that under the orders of Ralph Rangnickthe Portuguese was going to be a substitute in the classic against Manchester City Last season and days after this was revealed, the footballer suffered an injury and flew to Portugal to be with his family. That’s why he wasn’t even around the day his team was beaten 4-1 in the derby.

Ronaldo He did not have a dream return to United, the club he arrived at after his last stint at Juventus. His goal was to win big titles again, but in the first season the Red Devils they left soon Champions League (in the round of 16 against Atlético de Madrid) and were sixth in the Premier, so this year they will play the Europa Leagueminor tournament for the aspirations of CR7.

According to the English press, the footballer keep thinking about the possibility of leaving in the case of reaching an agreement with a club that meets their expectations, being a priority for the entity to participate in the Champions League, the most important competition in the Old Continent. At the moment it seems that the offers will not arrive, especially after PSG y Bayern Munich They recognized having ruled out his signing for various reasons. The surname of the Portuguese also sounded in Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Barcelona.

For now, the former Real Madrid will continue to wear the red shirt and next Sunday he will be on the substitute bench against Brighton And Hove in the first commitment of the Premier 2022/23.

KEEP READING:

The Manchester United coach was furious with Cristiano Ronaldo: “This is unacceptable”

PSG seeks to strike another blow in the market: it is about to close two stellar signings

Neymar’s blunt response when asked if there was a “new Messi” at PSG

The impressive goal of Enzo Fernández for Benfica’s victory in the Champions League