Mandalorian Spin-Off ‘Guide of Boba Fett’: Disney Unveils First Details

Disney Plus has revealed the primary particulars round its “Mandalorian” spinoff sequence, “The Guide of Boba Fett.”

Information of the present was first unveiled in a mysterious post-credits sequence following the season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian.” On Monday, govt producer Jon Favreau confirmed the brand new present — which is its personal sequence, quite than a 3rd installment of “The Mandalorian,” as many mistakenly assumed beforehand — will star Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, who performs bounty hunter Fennec Shand.

The sequence can be govt produced by Favreau and Dave Filoni, together with helmer Robert Rodriguez, who directed the thrilling Chapter 14 (“The Tragedy”) episode in season 2.

“Guide of Boba Fett” may even be set inside the timeline of “The Mandalorian.” The sequence will debut in Dec. 2021, and is at present in manufacturing, in line with Favreau, who introduced the information on “Good Morning America.” This implies the spinoff will come out properly earlier than season 3 of “The Mandalorian.”

Boba Fett first entered the Star Wars universe in 1980’s “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Again.” Jeremy Bulloch, the unique actor who performed Boba, handed away final week, however Disney has promised that “his legacy, together with all he delivered to Boba Fett, goes on. ‘The Guide of Boba Fett’ will carry that legacy ahead.”

Within the snippet following final week’s finale, Morrison’s Boba Fett returns to the palace of Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine and obliterates its new inhabitants. As soon as they’re all useless, he sits on Jabba’s throne with Fennec Shand by his aspect, as an ominous title seems declaring “The Guide of Boba Fett, coming December 2021.”

Boba was proven to be alive and properly within the season 2 premiere of “The Mandalorian,” after he was final seen falling to his supposed dying within the Sarlacc Pit in “Return of the Jedi.” In later episodes, Boba regained his iconic inexperienced armor from the Mandalorian and proved to be important within the mission to rescue Child Yoda from Moff Gideon.

When Boba enters Jabba’s throne room within the credit sequence, he finds Bib Fortuna, the latter’s former chief of workers, occupying the throne, and promptly takes care of him. With Bib squared away, might Boba be poised to take over Jabba’s prison underworld? All can be revealed…subsequent December.

Different beforehand introduced “Mandalorian” spinoffs embrace “Ahsoka,” which is able to see Rosario Dawson proceed to play “Clone Wars” Jedi lead Ahsoka Tano, and “Rangers of the New Republic.”

These spinoffs, together with a number of different main items of “Star Wars” information, had been introduced by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy throughout Disney Investor Day convention earlier this month.

Will Thorne contributed to this report.