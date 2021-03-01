‘Mandalorian’ Star Simon Kassianides Sells Feature ‘The Weatherman’

“The Mandalorian” star Simon Kassianides is about to make his characteristic screenwriting debut.

The actor, who performs Axe Woves on the hit Disney Plus Star Wars sequence, has offered the psychological thriller “The Weatherman” to U.Ok.-based manufacturing home Uncooked.

The movie is claimed to be female-led and within the vein of Christopher Nolan’s “Memento,” with parts of the Stephen King traditional “Distress.” Uncooked’s notable credit embrace the heist drama “American Animals” and the documentary hit “Three Similar Strangers.” The corporate has simply wrapped “Invasion,” a sci-fi undertaking starring Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer.

“Experiencing the rapid ardour and assist round this undertaking at Uncooked is inspiring. I’m thrilled that this movie has the correct house and equally excited to see it dropped at life by a number of the most clever and complex filmmakers on the market,” Kassianides mentioned.

The actor stars as a resistance fighter reverse Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff and Sasha Banks on “Mandalorian” within the installment directed by Bryce Dallas Howard and produced by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

The actor is finest identified for his main recurring function on the ABC Marvel sequence “Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D.”, in addition to ABC’s Shonda Rhimes sequence “How you can Get Away With Homicide.” Kassianides’ extra credit embrace the “Fits” spinoff “Pearson” on USA, the place he starred reverse Gina Torres, in addition to elements within the Bond movie “Quantum of Solace” with Daniel Craig and the thriller “Unforgettable” reverse Rosario Dawson and Katherine Heigl.

He’s repped by A3, Alchemy Leisure and Myman Greenspan.