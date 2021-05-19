Mandira Bedi (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Mandira Bedi (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra
Mandira Bedi is an Indian actress, style fashion designer and tv presenter. She become a family title with display Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (Famous person Plus) and is well known for her position as Preeti Singh in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. She has additionally labored as style Fashion designer at Satya Paul and designed cricket-themed Sarees, which incorporated one with signatures of cricketers. In 2006, Mandira used to be a part of Worry Issue and become 1st feminine to win the display.
Beginning & Early Lifestyles
Mandira Bedi used to be born on fifteenth April, 1972 in Kolkata to Verinder Singh and Gita Bedi. She has an elder brother who’s a financial institution investor. She finished her education from Cathedral and John Connon Faculty, Mumbai and graduated from the St. Xavier’s Faculty, Mumbai. She did her post-graduation from Sophia Polytechnic Faculty, Mumbai.
Bio
|Actual Identify
|Mandira Bedi
|Nickname
|Mandy
|Occupation
|Actress, Model Fashion designer, and Tv presenter
|Date of Beginning
|15 April 1972
|Age (as in 2021)
|49 Years
|Beginning Position
|Kolkata, West Bengal, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The town
|Fazilka, Punjab, India
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Gita Bedi
Father : Verinder Singh
Sister : No longer To be had
Brother : No longer To be had
Husband : Raj Kaushal (m.1999-Provide)
Son : Vir Bedi Kaushal
Daughter : Tara Bedi Kaushal
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Deal with
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Profession
Mandira made her appearing debut with the well-known tv Doordarshan sequence known as Shanti in 1994. She has been additionally a part of well-known serials corresponding to Dushman, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Jassi Jaisi koi Nahi and Aurat and so forth. she debuted in Bollywood with Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge in 1995 as Preeti Singh. Mandira has additionally hosted a number of displays like, the sport display Deal Ya No Deal and truth display like Jo Jeeta Wahi Famous person, Indian Idol Junior in 2013.
Mandira has additionally labored as presenter for ICC Cricket Global Cups within the years 2003 and 2007 and the Champions Trophies within the years 2004 and 2006 in addition to the Indian Premier League season 2 for Sony Max. She fronted the protection of IPL season 3 for the British Community – ITV. She has additionally been a part of a number of web-series like Smoke (2018) and Romal and Jugal (2017).
In 2019 she used to be a part of web-series Shaddi Have compatibility and Thinkistan which aired on MX Participant. She used to be observed in Disney’s Hotstar Quix’s Six as Ruhana Dhulaap.
Schooling Main points and Extra
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Top
|5′ 9″ Toes
|Weight
|60 Kg
|Determine Dimension
|35-29-35
|Eye Color
|Brown
|Hair Color
|Black
|Leisure pursuits
|Jogging and yoga
Non-public Lifestyles
Mandira Bedi married movie director Raj Kaushal on 14 February 1999 and gave start to a boy named Vir on 19 June 2011. In October 2020 the couple followed a lady of four years and named her Tara Bedi Kaushal.
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Married
|Boyfriends
|Raj Kaushal (Movie Director)
|Marriage Date
|14 February 1999
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|No longer To be had
|Internet Price
|No longer To be had
Social Media Presence
- Mandira Bedi used to be born in Kolkata and hails from Mumbai, Maharashtra.
- She began her modeling profession when she used to be 21 years previous.
- Prior to set to work as an actor she labored at Oglivy & Mather Promoting Company.
- She has additionally recommended few merchandise herself corresponding to Ebay India, Leher Namkeen and Dettol Additional and so forth.
- Mandira has additionally hosted a large number of company occasions for manufacturers corresponding to BMW, Canon, ICICI Financial institution, Puma, LG, Citibank and Accenture.
- She set to work as a manner fashion designer right through Lakme Model Week 2014 along with her saree assortment.
- Mandira used to be pass judgement on on Zee TV’s display Gangs of Haseepur in 2014.
- She additionally seemed in lots of episodes of Sony TV’s CID.
When you’ve got extra information about Mandira Bedi. Please remark underneath we can up to date inside a hour.