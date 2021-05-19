Mandira Bedi (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Mandira Bedi (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Mandira Bedi is an Indian actress, style fashion designer and tv presenter. She become a family title with display Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (Famous person Plus) and is well known for her position as Preeti Singh in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. She has additionally labored as style Fashion designer at Satya Paul and designed cricket-themed Sarees, which incorporated one with signatures of cricketers. In 2006, Mandira used to be a part of Worry Issue and become 1st feminine to win the display.

Beginning & Early Lifestyles

Mandira Bedi used to be born on fifteenth April, 1972 in Kolkata to Verinder Singh and Gita Bedi. She has an elder brother who’s a financial institution investor. She finished her education from Cathedral and John Connon Faculty, Mumbai and graduated from the St. Xavier’s Faculty, Mumbai. She did her post-graduation from Sophia Polytechnic Faculty, Mumbai.

Bio Actual Identify Mandira Bedi Nickname Mandy Occupation Actress, Model Fashion designer, and Tv presenter Date of Beginning 15 April 1972 Age (as in 2021) 49 Years Beginning Position Kolkata, West Bengal, India Nationality Indian House The town Fazilka, Punjab, India Circle of relatives Mom : Gita Bedi

Father : Verinder Singh

Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : No longer To be had

Husband : Raj Kaushal (m.1999-Provide)



Son : Vir Bedi Kaushal

Daughter : Tara Bedi Kaushal

Faith Hinduism Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Profession Mandira made her appearing debut with the well-known tv Doordarshan sequence known as Shanti in 1994. She has been additionally a part of well-known serials corresponding to Dushman, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Jassi Jaisi koi Nahi and Aurat and so forth. she debuted in Bollywood with Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge in 1995 as Preeti Singh. Mandira has additionally hosted a number of displays like, the sport display Deal Ya No Deal and truth display like Jo Jeeta Wahi Famous person, Indian Idol Junior in 2013. Mandira has additionally labored as presenter for ICC Cricket Global Cups within the years 2003 and 2007 and the Champions Trophies within the years 2004 and 2006 in addition to the Indian Premier League season 2 for Sony Max. She fronted the protection of IPL season 3 for the British Community – ITV. She has additionally been a part of a number of web-series like Smoke (2018) and Romal and Jugal (2017). In 2019 she used to be a part of web-series Shaddi Have compatibility and Thinkistan which aired on MX Participant. She used to be observed in Disney’s Hotstar Quix’s Six as Ruhana Dhulaap. Schooling Main points and Extra Bodily Stats and Extra Top 5′ 9″ Toes Weight 60 Kg Determine Dimension 35-29-35 Eye Color Brown Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Jogging and yoga Non-public Lifestyles Mandira Bedi married movie director Raj Kaushal on 14 February 1999 and gave start to a boy named Vir on 19 June 2011. In October 2020 the couple followed a lady of four years and named her Tara Bedi Kaushal. Marital Standing and Extra Marital Standing Married Boyfriends Raj Kaushal (Movie Director)

Marriage Date 14 February 1999 Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Internet Price No longer To be had Social Media Presence Mandira Bedi used to be born in Kolkata and hails from Mumbai, Maharashtra. She began her modeling profession when she used to be 21 years previous. Prior to set to work as an actor she labored at Oglivy & Mather Promoting Company. She has additionally recommended few merchandise herself corresponding to Ebay India, Leher Namkeen and Dettol Additional and so forth. Mandira has additionally hosted a large number of company occasions for manufacturers corresponding to BMW, Canon, ICICI Financial institution, Puma, LG, Citibank and Accenture. She set to work as a manner fashion designer right through Lakme Model Week 2014 along with her saree assortment. Mandira used to be pass judgement on on Zee TV’s display Gangs of Haseepur in 2014. She additionally seemed in lots of episodes of Sony TV’s CID. When you’ve got extra information about Mandira Bedi. Please remark underneath we can up to date inside a hour.

