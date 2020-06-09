Mandy Dingle finally reveals her biggest secret in Emmerdale lockdown special

Emmerdale begins its lockdown specials subsequent week with the present’s present storylines being positioned on maintain whereas forged and crew return to filming.

One episode will allow us to in on a secret from Mandy Dingle’s (Lisa Riley) time away from the Dales.

Mandy left Emmerdale again in 2001 and it appeared like she was gone for good till she made a shock comeback final 12 months.

She returned with son Vinny (Bradley Johnson), who she really took in as a child, and given that is Mandy, we all know there are various tales from her time away that may very well be instructed.

We study considered one of them subsequent week when lockdown forces Mandy and Vinny to spend so much of time collectively and it isn’t lengthy earlier than the dialog turns to Vinny’s father, Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale).

Vinny lately realized the reality about Paul masquerading as his buddy and colleague and was devastated by the deception, venting his frustrations at Mandy in the method.

Realising that now could be pretty much as good a time as any to begin being trustworthy, she reveals a secret about her previous to Vinny that causes him to grasp why she has made a few of the selections she has. However what is going to this imply for Vinny’s relationship with Paul?

Teasing the episode to RadioTimes.com and different press, Emmerdale producers gave us hints that the large shock will reveal lots about her and make clear key occasions that viewers weren’t capable of see.

“Mandy was off the present for 17 years, that’s an enormous hole and large life occasions would have occurred to her throughout that point,” mentioned producer Laura Shaw of the selection to look into her previous. Shaw went onto add that they have been eager to “un-peel that and unpick what has made her the Mandy Dingle she is right now”.

Emmerdale’s lockdown specials will run for 3 weeks and can showcase varied characters from the Dales who’re experiencing the trials and tribulations of lockdown life.

The six episodes will concentrate on completely different pairings every time, and can see the next take centre stage:

Cain and Aaron (Jeff Hordley and Danny Miller)

Chas and Paddy (Lucy Pargeter and Dominic Brunt)

Sam and Lydia (James Hooton and Karen Blick)

Marlon, Al and Ellis (Mark Charnock, Michael Wildman, Aaron Anthony)

Mandy and Vinny (Lisa Riley and Bradley Johnson)

Jimmy and Nicola (Nick Miles and Nicola Wheeler)

The present will choose up on tales at present paused because of the outbreak when new episodes resume. Over on the BBC, an EastEnders transmission break has been confirmed, one thing that Emmerdale ought to now, hopefully, have the ability to keep away from.

