Maneater is the free game on the Epic Games Store; we already know next week’s gift

The Fortnite parent store offers us to devour humans like a shark in a curious RPG.

Although there were rumors talking about another very different gift, finally the users of the Epic Games Store will be able to download Maneater today, a curious RPG starring a shark with all that this implies: having to feed it all kinds of prey, including humans, to progress and become the marine alpha predator.

“You start out as a baby shark that has to survive in a harsh ecosystem as you work your way up the food chain. To do this, you’ll explore a vast and varied open world where you’ll encounter a variety of enemies, both human and Find the resources you need to grow and evolve far beyond natural limits until you become a gigantic shark, an alpha predator of legend. Eat. Explore. evolve“, is presented in store.

This “tibuRónPG” premiered a couple of years ago, and after surprising with its premise, the truth is that it soon found the public’s warmth with 91% positive reviews on Steam. In 3DJuegos we also highlight his strengths, although his partner Alberto Pastor showed his regret in Maneater’s analysis for the lack of variety in his action. Outside the promotion, the adventure is sold at 36.99 euros.

By next week the mysterious gifts end and the Epic Games Store announces that it will be available in the Supraland store, “a mix between Portal, Zelda and Metroid“where to explore, solve puzzles, defeat monsters, etc. Developed by Supra Games, the adventure promises between 12 and 25 hours of fun.

