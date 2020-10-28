Mani Ratnam to Produce COVID-19 Fundraiser Film ‘Navarasa’

Revered Indian filmmaker Mani Ratnam (“Nayakan,” “Bombay”) and pioneering cinema exhibition technologist and filmmaker Jayendra Panchapakesan (“Margazhi Raagam”) are producing Netflix Tamil-language anthology movie “Navarasa.”

The nine-part anthology will narrate tales throughout the 9 ‘rasas’ (feelings) – anger, compassion, braveness, disgust, worry, laughter, love, peace and marvel – which can be the cornerstones of Indian storytelling.

The movies might be directed by actor Arvind Swamy (“Roja”), making his directorial debut, Bejoy Nambiar (“Shaitan”), Gautham Vasudev Menon (“Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa”), Karthik Subbaraj (“Petta”), Karthick Naren (“Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru”), Ok.V. Anand (“Kaappaan”), Ponram (“Seema Raja”), Rathindran Prasad “Path of Blood”) and Halitha Shameem (“Sillu Karuppatti”).

The forged consists of Suriya (“Soorarai Pottru”), Parvathy Thiruvothu (“Halal Love Story”), Vijay Sethupathy (“96”), Nithya Menen (“Breathe: Into The Shadows”) and Siddharth (“Leila”).

The movie is being produced below the banner Justickets in affiliation with AP Worldwide and Huge Angle Creations as govt producers. All of the expertise and corporations concerned within the venture have supplied their companies professional bono, with the target of supporting the usually vibrant Tamil-language movie business, now devastated by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. The proceeds from the sale of the rights to Netflix will go in the direction of the well-being of movie employees within the Tamil business.

“We’ve at all times cherished to brainstorm and provide you with distinctive concepts to elevate cash for deserving causes. This time the brainstorming was for the reason for our personal business, to soothe and try to alleviate to some extent the agony of our individuals who had no work for months,” stated Ratnam and Panchapakesan. “The thought of constructing quick movies and elevating cash by way of them for this trigger was born on one such brainstorming night. We had been thrilled when the concept resonated effectively immediately with main administrators, actors and technicians of the business that we approached. The thought of ‘Navarasa’ was a spark after we mentioned it and the business has come collectively to make it glow, give it soul and make it depend for its individuals.”

Srishti Arya, director, worldwide authentic movie, Netflix India stated: “We admire how this glorious ensemble of filmmakers and expertise have joined palms to help the inventive neighborhood. ‘Navarasa’ is a celebration of the craft of filmmaking and the magic of Tamil cinema that we are able to’t wait to take to the world.”

It’s raining Tamil-language anthologies in the intervening time in India. Amazon Prime Video not too long ago launched “Putham Puthu Kaalai,” whereas Netflix’s first Tamil anthology “Paava Kadhaigal” is due imminently.

Ratnam’s oeuvre through the years has been an enormous affect on a whole era of Indian filmmakers. In 1998, he gained Berlin’s Netpac award for “Dil Se,” starring Shah Rukh Khan, and in 2010 the Venice Film Pageant honored him with its annual Jaeger-LeCoultre Glory to the Filmmaker Award.

Panchapakesan revolutionized the Indian exhibition sector when he co-founded Qube, a low-cost digital cinema package deal that eased the burden of transitioning from conventional film projection programs.