Manifest And 4 Other Shows That Surprisingly Didn’t Get Cancelled This TV Season

ABC’s mixed-ish

A cute spinoff of black-ish, ABC’s mixed-ish celebrated its first season on the air this yr and it was certainly one of just a few model new comedies that did get a renewal for Season 2. However whereas the present has been well-reviewed by critics, audiences appear to love it much less. None of that may matter if the scores had been nice for the sequence, however to me the largest purpose I used to be shocked about mixed-ish getting renewed needed to do with the comedy bleeding viewers between Episode 1 and Episode 23. Nonetheless the present ticked up just a little throughout quarantine and I hope it is going to maintain regular into the brand new yr.

Execs: Variety on a community that might use extra range, it has a superb common premise and mixed-ish scores, plus it’s Kenya Barris’ final present with the community earlier than he shifted to Netflix.