Manifest’s Andrene Ward-Hammond On Being Black In The Industry

2020 has been difficult, to say the least, however whereas many issues are being placed on maintain, many voices beforehand silenced are being given the chance to talk. I spoke with Manifest’s Andrene Ward-Hammond about her expertise being black within the trade.
Racism has at all times been a difficulty in America, and because the Black Lives Matter motion picked up steam in latest months, many people have puzzled, why? What modified? I requested Ward-Hammond what had modified for her, particularly, with reference to her profession, and she or he mentioned:
For me, the change has been that there’s extra, we really feel extra snug being vocal about a few of the micro-aggressions throughout the trade.
Micro-aggressions are one thing I’m certain each minority has handled in some capability, both at school or in a office, and it may be very troublesome studying tips on how to navigate that have. Ward-Hammond mentioned of working in leisure,
I’ve had some, you already know, bitter experiences the place people didn’t know tips on how to do my hair, the place like, I am going ready simply in case they don’t know the merchandise to make use of or they don’t hearken to me after I say ‘this works’ or ‘this doesn’t work’ …
It’s them doing all your make-up, your hair, and never feeling lovely while you go on digital camera, otherwise you put together your self earlier than you go to set so that you’re primarily doing the job that ought to’ve been carried out as a result of who is aware of what’s going to occur while you get there?
For many who put on make-up day-after-day, you already know the effort and time that it takes. However to work in a spot the place there are individuals employed to do it for you, and so they do it for everybody else on set however have you ever to do your individual at dwelling as a result of they aren’t acquainted with your explicit hair texture and complexion… that’s past unsettling.
I requested Andrene if she’d elaborate on any of the aforementioned “bitter experiences” and she or he advised me of an incident the place she went within the automotive and cried after. She auditioned for a industrial together with her pure hair out and curly, fro-ish, with seashore wavy curls, after which mentioned this about when she went in for the becoming:
I had it up in a puff and one of many producers walked by and I mentioned ‘I haven’t spoken with anyone about my hair, what ought to I do with it?’ He actually went, ‘oooo mmmm that’s…. I don’t know that’s not me’ and I keep in mind getting a be aware after the audition that I might ebook the challenge if I tamed my hair.
If she TAMED HER HAIR?! What does that even imply? I can’t even start to rely all the methods we as black ladies are capable of put on our hair. “Tame” might imply straight, nevertheless it might additionally imply curly with anti-frizz product utilized. It might imply a protecting fashion like braids, nevertheless it might additionally imply pure (clearly not a pure puff, in accordance with this man)… you see the place I’m going with this.
Ward-Hammond went on to clarify that this expertise triggered her to straighten her hair for each audition so it wouldn’t be a difficulty. As auditions picked up, she had her hair pressed so usually that it started to fall out.
When wanted for his or her function, actors usually settle for a number of hair remedies and chemical substances that finally trigger injury, simply ask Tom Felton or Ariana Grande. Nonetheless, agreeing to a coloration remedy to grow to be the character you’ve booked is totally totally different than styling your hair in a harmful method for auditions as a result of your pure hair could also be a deterrent if nobody on set is aware of what to do with it.
Past the hair notes, individuals of coloration additionally must take performing notes that their white counterparts won’t ever obtain. Andrene nodded after I talked about this, and she or he mentioned it is often one thing like:
City, sassy, it’s all, they need rotation of neck… That is the one method that we’re seen. There’s a lot extra to us! We do have taste, however there’s so many tales to inform and there aren’t sufficient of us who’ve the platform to inform them so we get locked into that’s how our tales have been so lengthy that it’s the one method they see us. That’s the one factor that makes us totally different. This.
I’ve a reasonably good concept what goes by way of the actor’s thoughts when receiving such a suggestions: I would like this job. I could be “city” as they are saying. Properly, how badly do I would like this job? If I’m the one black lead within the movie and the character is written stereotypically, do I need to be part of that and add gas to the a method society sees us? Ward-Hammond agreed with my sentiments, saying:
That exhibits what individuals they want behind the scenes as nicely, it must be extra numerous. They want individuals that may do kinky-curly hair. Not black hair, however kinky-curly. The concept that that’s thought-about black hair is… the entire dynamic of it’s moderately unusual and you already know precisely the place you stand after they must prep you for it.
Season 2 of Manifest had simply wrapped filming earlier than movie and television productions had been shut down as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, and Season three has since been introduced. I used to be most curious to listen to how Ward-Hammond sees her work environments altering when productions resume.
I’m actually excited to get again to work, interval, however to know that you simply nearly really feel alone, and I got here up on this factor the place I didn’t have plenty of buddies inside it, so that you don’t know what’s proper or mistaken, or what it is best to do, so that you sort of mute your voice slightly bit so that you simply don’t come off too abrasive or aggressive otherwise you get an excessive amount of pushback, particularly [as] a black girl so it feels actually good to know that different individuals at the moment are talking up and saying no, that is my expertise and that is how I really feel and it is best to say one thing about it.
I could not agree extra. Everybody ought to really feel protected sufficient to voice a discomfort, with out the concern of dropping their job over it or being perceived as troublesome. After all there are tasteful and distasteful methods to handle points within the office, however the conversations should be had. All of it begins with individuals being given the chance to talk, and evidently is one good factor that 2020 has introduced us.
When you await Season three of Manifest, be sure you try Ward-Hammond’s upcoming tasks: Netflix’s Venture Energy streaming on August 14 and Lovecraft Nation streaming on HBO Max August 16.
