Manika Batra (Tennis Participant) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Manika Batra is an Indian Desk Tennis Participant. She represented India at Commonwealth Video games and Asian Video games in 2018. In 2020, She won Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by way of President Ram Nath Kovind.

Delivery & Early Lifestyles

Manika Batra used to be born on 15 June 1995 in Delhi to a Hindu circle of relatives. Her father’s title is Girish Batra and mom’s title is Sushma Batra. She has an elder brother named Sahil Batra and a sister Anchal Batra within the circle of relatives. Batra finished her education from Hans Raj Fashion Faculty, New Delhi. She attended Jesus and Mary School, New Delhi however dropped out of faculty when she used to be within the first yr for pursuing her profession in Desk Tennis.

Bio

Profession

Batra began enjoying desk tennis when she used to be simply 5 years outdated. Later, she gained a fit on the state degree crowning glory in under-8 class and made up our minds to take right kind coaching. Batra began her coaching beneath the steering of Sandeep Gupta.

In 2010, she gained Gold medal on the South Asian Junior Desk Tennis Championship. In 2011, she gained Silver on the Singles match in Chile Open Event. The fallowing yr, she gained a Silver Medal on the Spanish Open Singles match. On the age of nineteen, she was the primary Indian Desk Tennis feminine participant to qualify for Quarter finals in Commonwealth Video games.

Batra represented India more than one instances together with 2020 Olympics Video games, 2014 Commonwealth Video games in addition to Asian Video games 2016. In 2016, she gained 3 Gold Medals and 1 Silver Medal within the South Asian Video games. Her maximum spectacular win got here in 2018 Commonwealth Video games when she defeated Singapore’s Yu Mengyu within the ultimate profitable the Girls’s Unmarried Gold medal.

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty Hans Raj Fashion Faculty, New Delhi School Jesus and Mary School, New Delhi Tutorial Qualification Graduate Energetic Years 2011-Provide Nationwide Awards Arjuna Award (2018)

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award (2020)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 9″ Ft Weight 63 Kg Determine Dimension 35-28-35 Eye Color Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Spare time activities Nail Artwork and Dancing

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends SK

Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Internet Price No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Manika Batra

Manika Batra used to be born and taken up in Delhi, India.

She began getting coaching in desk tennis from her siblings as they used to play desk tennis.

In 2020, she gained the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

She represented India when she used to be handiest 13 years outdated

On the age of 16, she carried out for a scholarship to obtain coaching from Peter Karlsson Academy in Sweden, Europe.

All the way through her teenage days, she were given plenty of modelling gives however she rejected to make her profession in desk tennis.

In 2018, the Executive of India conferred her with the Arjuna Award.

She additionally won the ITTF’s Step forward Big name Award, making her the one Indian desk tennis participant to obtain the distinguished award.

She was the primary Indian girl desk tennis participant to win a person gold medal on the Commonwealth Video games along with her victory

Her mom performed a very powerful position, as she supported her very much for opting for desk tennis prior to teachers.

She additionally featured on duvet web page within the July 2018 version of Famina Mag.

In Might 2019, she seemed with Yogeshwar Dutt and Sakshi Malik in TV display Kapil Sharma Display.

When you have extra information about Manika Batra. Please remark underneath we can up to date inside a hour.

