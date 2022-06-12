Manipulate time in this puzzle game reminiscent of Portal: The Entropy Center announcement and trailer

This science fiction game will be released at the end of the year on PC and consoles.

You always want to play a good game of puzzles, and at the Future Games Show one has been presented that, although at first it may remind us of the great Valve Portal, poses challenges interesting enough to make it worthwhile putting it on the list of games to watch. This is The Entropy Center, which with its commitment to the first person and a weapon capable of manipulate timewants to challenge our ingenuity in a science fiction scenario where everything has gotten out of hand.

This is the game I’ve wanted to create for a long timeDaniel Stubbington“Manipulate time to your will and solve clever puzzles, each one of which brings you closer to the heart of a gigantic space station that orbits the Earth.” With the help of ASTRAan artificial intelligence device capable of scanning the space-time chronology of objects and moving them back to their past, we will have to overcome various challenges that also include escaping from killing machines.

“This is the game I’ve wanted to create for a long time and I can’t wait to see players get into it.” crazy world of time manipulation that I have created”, affirms the main person in charge of the project, Daniel Stubbington. The editor of this project, for her part, assures that The Entropy Center is a “brilliant example of what we were looking for: it is an extraordinarily intelligent puzzle game, satisfying and clever.”

Its first trailer has already let us see some of the challenges that we will face in this video game that will be released End of the year on PC and consoles. In the last hours there have been other announcements of indie games as we tell you in this special with 7 interesting games from the Guerrilla Collective, one of the many digital events of the week.

More about: The Entropy Center and Future Game Show.